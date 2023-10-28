Paris Masters 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik

Date: October 30, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik preview

Tiafoe opens his campaign on Monday.

Fourteenth seed Frances Tiafoe gets his campaign underway at the season's final ATP Masters 1000 event at the Paris Masters against Alexander Bublik.

World No. 14 Tiafoe is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Erste Bank Open in Vienna, losing to Jannik Sinner in straight sets to drop to 40-20 on the season.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of a solid, if not spectacular, season, winning titles in Stuttgart and Houston and the inaugural United Cup with Team USA Down Under. His best result in Masters 1000s this year is a semifinal run at Indian Wells.

However, the American's recent form is patchy. Since making the US Open quarterfinal, Tiafoe has won only three of his next eight matches. Two of those wins came during his run to the last eight in Vienna. He has a 4-4 record in Paris, with three of those wins coming during his run to the quarterfinals last year.

Meanwhile, 30th-ranked Bublik fell in the opening round in Basel this week to Casper Ruud to slip to 22-26 in 2023. Since losing his opening eight matches of the season, the Kazakh has won titles in Halle and Antwerp.

Bublik has won only one of his four matches in Paris, with that win coming in 2021 against Dan Evans. He lost in the first round last year.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Tiafoe has won two of his three meetings with Bublik, including their last clash in the Wimbledon third round last year in four sets. The American won their lone hardcourt clash in Washington DC four years ago in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Alexander Bublik

The odds will be updated when they release.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Bublik opens his campaign on Monday.

Both Tiafoe and Bublik are quintessential baseliners and have pretty similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement. Both have also had success this season, winning multiple titles.

However, Tiafoe takes the edge due to his marginally superior consistency, experience and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 128-114 record, while Bublik is 80-82.

Tiafoe won the pair's lone hardcourt meeting and should repeat the trick four years later in Paris.

Pick: Tiafoe in straight sets