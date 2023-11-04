Paris Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Date: November 4, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev preview

Djokovic is into the last four.

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on fifth seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the Paris Masters final.

World No. 1 Djokovic showcased his title potential by dumping out holder Holger Rune in the last four. In a rematch of last year's final, the Serb drew first blood by winning the 12-game opener, winning an impressive 12/15 second-serve points.

The top seed saw a match point come and go at 5-4 in the second set as Rune fought back, restoring parity by taking the set in a tiebreak. However, not for the first time in his career, Djokovic hit back to puncture his opponent's momentum.

An early break sufficed as the 36-year-old improved to 48-9 in Paris and 49-5 on the season. It was his 31st win in 32 hardcourt matches this year, with the only loss coming to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai semifinal.

Earlier this week, Djokovic beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Tallon Griekspoor in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, World No. 5 Rublev downed Alex de Minaur in the last eight to complete the semifinal lineup. The result meant Rune qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals despite losing to Djokovic earlier in the day.

De Minaur made a bright start, taking the opener after losing four games. However, it was all Rublev the rest of the way - dropping just four games - to seal his place in the semifinals.

He's now 56-22 on the season. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old beat Yoshihito Nishioka and Botic van de Zandschulp in the first two rounds.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Djokovic has won four of his five matches with Rublev, including their last meeting in the Wimbledon quarterfinals this year in four sets. The Serb is 3-0 against Rublev on hardcourt, with his only overall loss coming in the 2022 Belgrade (clay) final.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic -250 -1.5 (+110) Over 23.5 (-105) Andrey Rublev +190 +1.5 (-155) Under 23.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Rublev is into the semifinals.

Both Djokovic and Rublev are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is widely regarded as the best player of all time and is a counterpuncher par excellence. Rublev, meanwhile, is a powerful server and hitter of the ball and is a good mover but lags his opponent in terms of experience and consistency.

Having lost only once on hardcourt this year and considering his near perfect record against Rublev, the Serb should win this one.

Pick: Djokovic in three sets

