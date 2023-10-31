Paris Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date: November 1, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

After a bye in the first round, top seed Novak Djokovic will battle it out against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic started the season by claiming the title in Adelaide and followed it up by lifting his 10th trophy at the Australian Open. His unbeaten run came to an end in the semifinals of the Dubai Open against Daniil Medvedev.

While the lead-up to the French Open was quite below par given Djokovic's lofty standards, he still managed to come out on top in Paris. He also made it to the Wimbledon final, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller.

Djokovic avenged the defeat by saving a championship point in the Cincinnati final to get the better of Alcaraz. The Serb then captured his record 24th Major title at the US Open. He's already made a winning start at the Paris Masters as he won his doubles opener with Miomir Kecmanovic.

Etcheverry, on the other hand, was drawn against Kecmanovic in the first round here. The former dropped serve at the very start of the match and was unable to recover from that, thus losing the first set.

The Argentine rallied from a break down in the second set and even held a couple of set points on Kecmanovic's serve at 6-5, but couldn't close it out. The Argentine then saved a match point in the tie-break to take the match into a decider.

Etcheverry struck first to go up a break in the third set, but Kecmanovic fought back to level the score. The former snagged another break of serve and held on to the advantage to win the match 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

Djokovic leads Etcheverry 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Italian Open in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Tomas Martin Etcheverry

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2023 China Open.

Etcheverry gave a good account of himself in the last round, coming back from the brink of defeat to advance further. However, his journey is likely to come to an end in the next round.

Djokovic has lost just five times this season, with only one of those defeats being on hardcourts. Medvedev was the last player to beat him on the surface, that too way back in February.

Djokovic is 28-1 on hardcourts this year and is currently on a 13-match winning streak. Since his title-winning run at the French Open, his only loss came at the hands of Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Etcheverry is a talented player, but given the Serb's form, there's not much he'll be able to do to stop him.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

