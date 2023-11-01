Paris Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: November 1, 2023.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Erste Bank Open 2023 - Day 7: Quarter Finals

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on World No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas has had a season marked by fluctuating performances and will be aiming to conclude the year on a more consistent note. He has managed to garner 46 wins from 67 matches, including a title-winning run at the Los Cabos Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Barcelona Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Greek No. 1 entered the Paris Masters on the back of a semifinal finish at the Vienna Open. He defeated the likes of Tomas Machak and Borna Gojo en route to the last four but couldn't get past top seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian outsmarted Tsitsipas in Vienna 6-4, 7-6(6).

Laver Cup 2023 - Day 1

On the other hand, Felix Auger-Aliassime has had an average season this year, considering his talent and potential. He has managed to chalk up 22 wins from 40 matches, including a title-winning run at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. He also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open and quarterfinals of the 2023 Indian Wells.

The Canadian finally hit the right note on the main tour, putting up a scintillating performance at the Swiss Indoors. He defeated the likes of Alexander Shevchenko, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev to lift his first title of the year in Basel. Auger-Aliassime continued his good form at the Paris Masters, cruising past Jan Lennard Struff in the first round 7-6(3), 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime 5-3. However, the Canadian defeated Tsitsipas in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Felix Auger-Aliassime

Odds will be updated once available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Erste Bank Open 2023 - Day 8: Semi Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas

With both players boasting immense talent and a relentless desire for victory, this match promises to be an enthralling battle on the indoor hardcourts of the Paris Masters.

Tsitsipas, the seventh seed, has had a mixed season but has shown glimpses of his brilliance at times. With his powerful groundstrokes and exceptional court coverage skills, he will aim to dictate play and put pressure on his opponent. The Greek player likes to use his strong serve to set up aggressive baseline rallies, where he can showcase his versatile shot-making abilities. His experience and mental resilience will be crucial in handling pressure situations during the tie.

On the other side of the net, Auger-Aliassime will look to build on his recent success at the Swiss Indoors. With his explosive forehand and quick footwork, he will also aim to take control of the rallies and disrupt Tsitsipas' rhythm. The Canadian will look to target his opponent's second serve and use his efficient groundstrokes to keep Tsitsipas on the backfoot. He will need to be clinical during crucial moments and begin well in this encounter.

The head-to-head record favors Tsitsipas, but Auger-Aliassime has shown that he can challenge the Greek No. 1. Both players possess a strong mental game, but considering Tsitsipas' experience and results this year, he is likely to have the edge in this matchup. The Greek player is coming off back-to-back semifinal runs in Antwerp and Vienna and will be determined to go one step further in Paris.

Fans can expect an exhilarating battle between two talented players, who will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. Auger-Aliassime will present a stern challenge for Tsitsipas, but the seventh seed should be able to pass this test and secure his place in the third round.

Pick: Tsitispas to win in straight sets.