Paris Masters prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Grigor Dimitrov earn?

Novak Djokovic won his record seventh title at the Paris Masters by beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The Serb won the opening set after making the only break in the seventh game. He then broke the Bulgarian twice in the second set to win his sixth title of the 2023 season.

Djokovic will now have a 1490-point lead over Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the ATP rankings. Dimitrov will rise a few spots to 14th after reaching his first Masters 1000 final since 2017.

The 36-year-old's run in Paris will see him win a prize money of €892,530 and 1000 ranking points while Dimitrov's runner-up finish will fetch him €487,420 and 600 ranking points. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev and seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas were both eliminated in the semifinals and they will earn €266,530 each.

The four players who were beaten in the quarterfinals will each be paid €145,380 while those who were eliminated in the Round of 16 will each receive €77,760. The competitors who were knocked out in the second round will each pocket €41,700 while the ones ousted in the first round will each receive €23,100.

Players who could not make the main draw of the Paris Masters will also be paid. The competitors who were eliminated in the second qualifying round will each receive €11,830 while those who were beaten in the first qualifying round will each be paid €6,200.

Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won the men's doubles title at the Paris Masters

Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez with the men's doubles trophy

Seventh seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won the men's doubles title at the Paris Masters by defeating third seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 6-2, 5-7 [10-7] in the final.

The Mexican-French duo had an impressive run throughout the tournament, where they eliminated defending champions Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof in the quarterfinals. This is the second Masters 1000 triumph for Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin this season, having previously won the Miami Open.

The duo's run in Paris will see them earn prize money of €273,850 while Bopanna and Ebden will pocket €148,760. The pairs that lost in the semifinals will each be paid €81,720 while those that were ousted in the quarterfinals will receive €45,080.

The teams that were beaten in the second round will each earn €24,780, while those that were eliminated in the opening round will each pocket €13,530.

