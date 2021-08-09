Patrick McEnroe wonders whether Nadal and Djokovic will be ranked inside top 10 at Roger Federer's age, evokes strong response on Twitter

Tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe recently caused a storm on Twitter when he questioned whether Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could emulate Roger Federer's longevity and be ranked inside the ATP's top 10 when they turn 40.

Federer has struggled on his comeback from double knee surgery. He withdrew from Roland Garros in the fourth round to protect his body and then picked up an injury during his quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon.

Federer has since been out of commission, withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics, as well as the ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Canada, citing problems with his knee. The 40-year-old, however, has still managed to stay inside the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

In that context, Patrick McEnroe posted the following tweet:

"At age 40, Roger Federer is still ranked in the top 10 in the world. I wonder what Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be ranked at that age."

At age 40 @rogerfederer is still ranked in the top 10 in the world.



I wonder what @RafaelNadal and @DjokerNole will be ranked at that age.



The tweet evoked a strong response, with several Nadal and Djokovic fans deriding McEnroe.

One user named "Yousef" claimed that both Djokovic and Nadal would have more Slams than Federer by the time they turn 40.

"I don’t know what Rafa and Novak will be ranked at that age, Patrick, but I sure do know they will both have more slams than Roger."

Another user named "Yolita" claimed that Federer had been helped by the COVID-adjusted ranking system and that the Swiss would've most certainly dropped out of the top 10 under normal circumstances.

"You do realise that he would have lost his top 10 status last year without the COVID rules and the *several tinkerings* done to them which look suspiciously as if they were introduced expressly to help Federer and nobody else. I wouldn’t brag about rankings if I were you."

Some Federer fans lauded the Swiss as the GOAT due to his longevity, while others hit out at McEnroe for sparking an unnecessary discussion.

Not the first time Patrick McEnroe has caused a storm by comparing Roger Federer with his two rivals

Patrick McEnroe made a similar comment six years ago when Roger Federer was aged 34. The American took to Twitter to wonder what Nadal and Djokovic would be ranked at the age of 34.

At 34, Federer had 17 Major titles but was on a three-and-a-half-year Grand Slam title drought. On the other hand, Nadal held 19 Slams when he was 34, while Djokovic, who is 34 at present, sits on 20 Major titles.

Nadal and Djokovic have also claimed 12 of the last 13 Major tournaments between them and currently sit level with Federer on 20 Grand Slam crowns.

