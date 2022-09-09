Patrick Mouratoglou dubs the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner 5H epic at the 2022 US Open "one of the best matches I have seen"

Patrick Mouratoglou was mightily impressed by the level of tennis in the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz came through the epic five-hour clash 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3.

Mouratoglou called the match "one of the best" he had seen in a long time. The French coach, who is currently working with Simona Halep, said that both players will be at the top of the sport and play many more exciting matches in the future.

"Last night between Sinner and Alcaraz was probably one of the best matches I have seen in a long time," he said.

"Both guys bringing all the balls full power, taking risks on almost every shot with a very little number of unforced errors, so many winners, the quality of the match was incredible," he added. "Whenever one guy was hitting on the side an incredible shot, the other was able to hit back another incredible shot. The scenario was the same from the first point to the last. It was unreal tennis and these two players will be at the top of tennis for sure. We'll see a lot of these matches in the future."

"The level of tennis that we have played, it was really, really high" - Carlos Alcaraz after his epic quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open - Day 10

In a press conference after his US Open quarterfinal win against Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he felt great physically but was beginning to tire towards the end. The teenager added that the level of tennis from both players was "really high."

"Yeah, I felt great. Probably at the end of the match I was in my end, let's say. It was really, really tough for me. During the whole match, five hours, 15 minutes of match, I feel great physically. Of course, the level of tennis that we have played, it was really, really high. But I felt great," he said.

Sinner agreed with Alcaraz's statement, saying the "level was high." He also admitted that he didn't serve well towards the end and that it was a tough loss to take.

"It was a good match from my side, from his side. Could finish in three sets, could finish in four sets, could finish in five sets. The level was high," Sinner said.

At some point I didn't serve that well, but he was returning well. It was a good match. Obviously the crowd was good. For me, it was only the second time on Ashe. So it was a good match for sure. But a very, very tough one," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala