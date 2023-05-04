Paula Badosa has made a gorgeous appearance in the latest feature of Glamour magazine in Spain.

The World No. 42 has been preparing for the French Open that takes place at the end of the month and was last seen competing at the 2023 Madrid Open.

The editorial head of Glamour magazine Carmen Manana Diaz shared the first look of their sophisticated photoshoot on her Instagram account. The cover image of Badosa's feature included a confident quote which read:

"Si tienes miedo, Hazlo con miedo," which means if you're afraid, do it with fear.

Paula Badosa poses elegantly for Glamour Magazine

Manana Diaz added to her post by sharing more looks of their collaboration, where Badosa is seen donning a classy blue dress with a golden choker and another in a lilac-colored outfit.

Paula Badosa features in the latest editon of Glamor Spain

The former World No. 2 has always taken an active interest in exploring fashion and previously also featured on the cover of Vogue Esapana where she spoke about the need for women to accept their bodies and feel good at all times.

"It is very inspiring for girls to see athletes in the campaigns, you don't have to be a size 34 to feel good. Even though you're scared to death, you go where you have to go and you do the best you can. For me, the most important learning has been accepting to be okay with what I can't control," Paula Badosa said in an interview with Glamour Spain

Badosa has had a decent start to the new 2023 season, chalking up 13 wins from 20 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Adelaide International 2.

She entered the Madrid Open on the back of quarterfinal appearances in Charleston and Stuttgart. The Spaniard defeated the likes of Elizabetta Cocciaretto and Coco Gauff en route to the third round but couldn't fend off Maria Sakkari, who outclassed her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Paula Badosa included in the entry list for the Italian Open in Rome

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight: Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa has been included on the entry list for the Italian Open in Rome. The WTA 1000 event will kick off on May 10, 2023 and is expected to feature top players such as Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

The Spaniard has participated in the event only once before. She began her campaign with a solid win over Alexandra Samsanova last year, but couldn't outwit Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the defending champion in Rome. Badosa will be looking to make the right adjustments to her game and find her best form ahead of the claycourt Major.

