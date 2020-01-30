PBL 2020: Despite PV Sindhu loss, the Hyderabad Hunters win against North-Eastern Warriors

The final leg of the Premier Badminton League Season 5 has begun with the action once again changing states and coming to the city of Hyderabad where the longest schedule is lined up. The Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli is playing host to the ties and the exciting phase kicked off with home favorites, Hyderabad Hunters taking on the North-Eastern Warriors. In an edgy tie, the PV Sindhu-led Hyderabad Hunters secured their second victory of the season as they slid past the North-Eastern Warriors 2-1.

In the first rubber, the Hyderabad side sent forth the trusted duo of Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy against K.P. Garaga and K.H.Na for the mixed doubles encounter. The Indo-Russian pair got off to a great start and won the opening game swiftly before Garaga and Na took charge and bagged the second, pushing the match into a third deciding game. The rallies were intense but it was the duo from Hyderabad who overcame their opponents by the finest of margins, winning 15-12, 8-15, 15-12.

The following match was a trump match for the Hyderabad Hunters and it was Sourabh Verma who came forward to shoulder the responsibility. On the other hand, the North Eastern Warriors pitched the 29-year-old Thai seasoned player, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk against Verma. Strangely enough, the Syed Modi International 2019 finalist found himself going down to the Thai player despite putting up a stiff fight and lost the trump match 14-15, 14-15.

The shock defeat came for the Hyderabad Hunters when reigning World Champion, PV Sindhu went down in her match against Michelle Li of the North Eastern Warriors. Nobody had expected the lanky Hyderabadi to lose in her hometown match but it was meant to be Li's day as she pushed Sindhu to the extreme. Li served out the defeat in a neat straight game affair, as she caused the upset for the Hyderabad side, 8-15, 9-15.

In the men's doubles encounter, it was the turn of Vladimir Ivanov and Ben Lane to turn things around for the Hyderabad Hunters. Taking on B.Isara and experienced shuttler Lee Yong Dae from the Warriors side, the men from Hyderabad really stepped it up. They notched a swift and straight victory and snatched the trump match from the Warriors, defeating them 15-7, 15-10.

The final rubber was an all-important one and was going to act as the decider of the winner. Taking responsibility on his shoulder, Daren Liew stepped out for the Hunters with a mission to secure victory. L.C Yiu was sent forth by the Warriors to look after the same. However, Liew was relentless and put in a heroic act to win 15-9, 15-10 and won the Hyderabad Hunters the tie in 2-1.