Chris Evert's close friendship with George H.W. Bush once led to the former US President publicly expressing admiration for her greatness. Bush made the glowing remarks at the American legend's induction ceremony into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Ad

Evert concluded her legendary tennis career in 1989, retiring with 18 Grand Slam titles under her belt. As soon as the mandatory five-year waiting period had passed, the American was unanimously elected into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The former World No. 1's induction ceremony and the unveiling of her special exhibit in the Hall of Fame Museum took place in 1995, celebrating her remarkable contributions to the sport.

Former US President George H.W. Bush delivered Chris Evert's introduction during the ceremony, owing to their decade-long friendship and history of playing tennis together at exhibition events. After expressing his affection for the 18-time Grand Slam champion, Bush opened up about how Evert guided him like a drill sergeant when they played doubles together.

Ad

Trending

"I love tennis, and just like the rest of America, I love Chris Evert. When we play doubles, it's the same as if we were playing before the Queen of England. She'll yell, 'Bend your knees, cover behind me, get up to the net,'" Bush said.

The former US President disclosed that while other athletes typically went easy on him, Evert never held back when they played tennis together. Bush also praised her as a fierce competitor, devoted mother and class act.

Ad

"As president, when I played golf, people gave me long putts. And when I threw up a lob on the tennis court, they hit a kinder, gentler return. But Chrissy Evert never understood that," he added. "I present to you Chris Evert, fierce competitor. Wonderful woman. Loving mother. Class act. Great competitor."

Chris Evert was touched by George Bush's kind words, as she thanked him for making the "special" gesture to introduce her at the ceremony and gushed over their close friendship.

Ad

"I feel so privileged that I've had a friendship with George Bush for over 40 years" - Chris Evert on her 'fond memories' with late President

George H.W. Bush and Evert - Source: Getty

Former US President George H.W. Bush passed away in November 2018 at the age of 94. In an interview with People shortly after his demise, Chris Evert paid a touching tribute to Bush, reflecting on how fortunate she was to have enjoyed his friendship for four decades.

Ad

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also shed light on her fondly recalled treasured memories with Bush—from family cruises and visits to his home in Kennebunkport to the honor of having him induct her into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

"I feel so privileged that I've had a friendship with George Bush for over 40 years. Visiting the White House, Camp David and Kennebunkport, having him induct me into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and going on cruises in Greece with his family are fond memories. During those times I have witnessed such a love of family from him," Evert said.

Chris Evert also attended George Bush's state funeral in Washington, alongside fellow former tennis player Pam Shriver. The 18-time Grand Slam champion called it an honor to pay her final respects to the former US President and described him as the "greatest man" she had ever known.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More