Roger Federer once discussed Rafael Nadal's remarkable longevity despite the Spaniard's absence from the US Open due to injury.

Nadal had an unfortunate 2012 season, suffering tendinitis in his knee, which forced his withdrawal from the London Olympics and the North American hard court swing, including the US Open.

Roger Federer acknowledged Rafael Nadal's absence from the US Open as a significant loss but expressed his support for the Spaniard's decision to prioritize his recovery.

"I mean, it would be better if he would be here, but then again, it's good to see him maybe giving it a chance to heal and taking tough decisions like not coming here," he said in a press conference at the US Open.

The Swiss also conveyed his sympathy for Nadal's "brutal" journey, highlighting his missed opportunities at the Olympics, the Masters 1000 events in the lead-up to the US Open, and then the Major itself.

"It's been a brutal process for him, I'm sure, missing the Olympics, which I'm sure was also a big goal for him. Then the North American swing and now this? I mean, this is significant, but it's not been six months yet," he said.

"So I think it's not the end of the world, but it's obviously much better if he were to be here. There's no doubt about that. But he's had a great run in Grand Slams as well and playing so many tournaments," he added.

Despite Nadal's injury setback, Federer expressed optimism about his ability to make a strong comeback. He pointed out that the Spaniard had already defied expectations by playing four years longer than many people predicted.

"Many people thought he was going to break down way earlier, and he has played I think four years longer than people already expected. People thought four years ago the end is very near. None of that," the Swiss said.

"I just hope he's taking a little rest right now and hopefully coming back strong for the end of the year," he added.

Roger Federer recorded QF exit at US Open 2012 in Rafael Nadal's absence

The Swiss at the 2012 US Open

Roger Federer entered the 2012 US Open as the top seed, on the hunt for his sixth title at the Major. He kicked off his campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Donald Young.

Continuing his dominant run, the Swiss then defeated Bjorn Phau 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 and secured a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory against Fernando Verdasco to advance to the fourth round.

After receiving a walkover from Mardy Fish, Federer squared off against sixth seed Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals. Berdych pulled off a stunning upset against the top seed, winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in New York.

With Rafael Nadal's withdrawal and Roger Federer's quarterfinal exit, the 2012 US Open marked the first instance since the 2004 French Open that neither player reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : Has Rafael Nadal managed to defy expectations with his longevity? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion