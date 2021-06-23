PETA calls on Amul to withdraw ad featuring Novak Djokovic

Animal rights organization PETA has urged India's top dairy brand Amul to withdraw its recent advertisement that featured 2021 Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic.

After Djokovic's triumph at Roland Garros, Amul released an advertisement with the catchphrases "Serb kuch jeeta...do baar", (referring to the Serb's feat of winning every Major twice) and "Amul Djo khaaye, usse bhaaye" (implying that Djokovic ate dairy products).

Amul's campaign did not sit well with PETA, who said the advertisement was misleading as Djokovic is a vegan and does not consume dairy.

“Djokovic is a vegan who won his 19th Grand Slam, and now, PETA India slams Amul for appropriating his image in an ad for the very product he denounces,” PETA CEO Manilal Valliyate said.

The Amul advertisement featuring Novak Djokovic and its mascot girl

Valliyate went on to add that many athletes like Venus Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colin Kaepernick and Alex Morgan had transitioned to a plant-based diet not only to enhance their own performance, but also due to their concern for animal welfare.

“Today, many athletes and celebrities around the world, including tennis champion Venus Williams, Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, American football player Colin Kaepernick, and Olympic gold medallist and football player Alex Morgan, are eating vegan for improved health, concern for animals, or to help the environment.”

Novak Djokovic not the only celebrity to feature in Amul ad campaigns

This is not the first time Amul and PETA have been at loggerheads. Amul had attracted PETA's wrath last year when they rolled out an ad featuring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix for his role in the "Joker".

PETA pointed out that Phoenix, in his Oscar speech, condemned the cruel practices of the dairy industry.

The joke's on you @Amul_Coop



In his #Oscar speech, #JoaquinPhoenix spoke against dairy cruelty. https://t.co/lmJPialU9g



Do the cows a favour and switch to making soya, almond, oat or other plant milk. https://t.co/vdjqXk9hxl — PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 11, 2020

Amul has come up with many witty advertisements over the years, especially in sports. The dairy brand recently trolled Barcelona after Luis Suarez clinched the 2020-21 La Liga title with Atletico Madrid, quipping that his former team was worse than his infamous "bite."

The Indian brand also came out with a quirky advertisement on the eve of this year's Euros, featuring its mascot Amul girl playing football with a buttered toast in her hand.

