Thomas Muster once distinguished between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi's respective levels of play. The Austrian acknowledged that he could never place himself in the same league as Sampras, as the American operated at a higher level than both himself and Agassi.

Muster rose to World No. 1 in February 1996, replacing Agassi at the top spot. However, both Agassi and Sampras questioned the validity of his ranking, contending that he only had the top spot due to his clay court prowess.

Andre Agassi went as far as to say that he wouldn't even put the Austrian "in the top 10 when it comes to surfaces outside of clay." Similarly, Sampras exclaimed that he couldn't "swallow" Muster's World No. 1 ranking as he wasn't the best player on any other surface.

Although the Austrian did not take kindly to Agassi's remarks, he conceded to Sampras' assessment, admitting that Sampras operated in a league of his own. He also took a dig at Agassi, suggesting that he too fell short of his compatriot's level.

"Pete is a different level of player than I am. Andre is not. Agassi is not a Pete Sampras,” Muster said as quoted by the LA Times.

Instead, Muster drew a comparison between Pete Sampras and Boris Becker, hailing the American as the "most complete" player. He also humbly acknowledged his own "limits" as a player, emphasizing that he would never equate himself to the likes of Sampras and Becker.

"Sampras is the most complete player, like Becker. He will always judge himself by winning Grand Slam titles. I’ve never been on that level. I will not, and I have never compared myself to Becker and Sampras. I think you have to understand your limits. I always have," he added.

A brief look at Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi's records against Thomas Muster

Pete Sampras (L) and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras both enjoyed winning records against Thomas Muster during their respective careers. Sampras dominated his rivalry against the Austrian, securing victory in nine of their 11 encounters.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion triumphed in their first six tour-level matches before Muster claimed a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory in their semifinal clash at the 1995 Eurocard Open. After losing their next three encounters, the Austrian triumphed over Sampras 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of the 1998 Indian Wells Masters, which marked their final clash.

Andre Agassi, meanwhile, held a narrow 5-4 lead in his head-to-head record against Muster. The duo traded wins in their first two clashes before the Austrian went on a three-match winning streak, beating Agassi in their next three clashes, which all took place on clay.

However, the American then flipped the script, triumphing in all four of their subsequent meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback