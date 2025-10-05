PICTURES: Emma Raducanu attends Wuhan Open player's party with her mother; Iga Swiatek, Leylah Fernandez & others dazzle with perfect blend of casual & chic

Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Leylah Fernandez and several other WTA stars were recently in attendance at the 2025 Wuhan Open players' party. The women's tennis sensations sported a wide variety of looks at the event, which took place in the buildup to the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament.Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was captured on camera all smiles on the red carpet. The former WTA No. 10 wore a pair of pale yellow shorts and went with a light brown full-sleeve sweater as her top. Fernandez, who finished as runner-up to the Brit four years back at Flushing Meadows, went with a flowing, all-white pair of trousers and a sleeveless, purple top.Raducanu at the 2025 Wuhan Open players' party (Source: Instagram/wuhanopenwta)Fernandez at the players' party (Source: Instagram/wuhanopenwta)In a separate picture, Raducanu was seen seated at a table alongside mother Renee Zhai (Dongmei), who originally hails from Shenyang, China.Former World No. 1 and six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek sported a cute, body-hugging sleeveless dress and paired it with sneakers.Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, wore an off-white shirt at the event.Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic, Wang Xinyu were among the other WTA stars to grace the 2025 Wuhan Open players' party. Bencic's daughter Bella was also present, with the toddler adorably spotted on Vekic's lap. Interestingly, the Swiss and the Croatian are first-round opponents at the WTA 1000 tournament.Iga Swiatek and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka lead Wuhan Open drawAryna Sabalenka (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) at the 2024 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)Reigning World No. 1 and defending Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at this year's edition of the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan, while former No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the second seed. This sets up the potential for a thrilling final between the Belarusian and the Pole. Swiatek leads the pair's career head-to-head 5-8, but has come out second-best across their two most recent meetings.The 2025 Wuhan Open is slated to mark Sabalenka's first outing since her successful title defense at this year's US Open. The Belarusian, a three-time champion in Wuhan, was on the entry list for the China Open, but withdrew citing a minor injury.Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has already featured prominently in two tournaments on the Asian swing so far this year. At the Korea Open, the Pole won her 25th career singles title. However, in Beijing, she was stunned by Emma Navarro in the fourth round.