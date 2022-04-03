Players Roger Federer has teamed up with for mixed doubles throughout his career

Roger Federer has not played doubles too often in his career, but the genius he is, he has made a mark in the discipline the few times he has taken court with a partner.

The Swiss won gold with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a further seven tour titles in men's doubles, including the 2003 Miami Open. Three of those came with Max Mirnyi, two with Yves Allegro, and one each with Marat Safin and Jonas Bjorkman.

Federer has also achieved a small amount of success in mixed doubles, which is the discipline we will explore in this article. He has partnered with a few WTA stars during his career in both competitive and friendly matches.

A look at Roger Federer's mixed doubles partners over the years:

Belinda Bencic

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic with the 2019 Hopman Cup

Roger Federer is a two-time Hopman Cup champion with Belinda Bencic. The two teamed up for the 2018 and 2019 editions of the event, beating Germany in the final on both occasions.

Bencic has long been an admirer of Federer's and was even keen to partner with the 20-time Major champion for the Tokyo Olympics. However, the 40-year-old's injury put paid to her hopes.

In 2018, the Federer-Bencic pairing beat the duo of Naomi Osaka and Yuichi Sugita. They also scored victories over the pairings of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova-Karen Khachanov, CoCo Vandeweghe-Jack Sock, and Angelique Kerber-Alexander Zverev.

The following year, Federer and Bencic continued their rich vein of doubles form, beating the pairings of Cameron Norrie-Katie Boulter and Serena Williams-Frances Tiafoe.

However, the Swiss duo faced defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari but made amends by once again getting the better of Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev in the summit clash.

Federer and Bencic also teamed up at the 2017 Hopman Cup, where they managed wins over the pairings of Heather Watson-Dan Evans and Andrea Petkovic-Alexander Zverev.

But the Swiss pair faced defeat to the French duo of Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet, which ultimately cost them a place in the finals.

Martina Hingis

Roger Federer and Martina Hingis with the 2001 Hopman Cup

Roger Federer teamed up with Martina Hingis to win the 2001 Hopman Cup for Switzerland. Federer was just a youngster on tour, whereas Hingis was a seasoned pro.

They beat the pairings of Nicole Pratt-Richard Fromberg, Amanda Coetzer-Wayne Ferreira, and Tamarine Tanasugarn-Paradorn Srichaphan. While the Swiss duo lost to Monica Seles and Jan-Michael Gambill in the final, they ended up winning the title as Federer and Hingis won their respective singles matches.

Federer and Hingis also briefly enthralled crowds on Day 1 of the 2015 Brisbane International, albeit in a friendly hit-off.

Mirka Federer (Miroslava Vavrinec)

Mirka Federer at Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer's wife was a former player herself back in the day, with a career-best singles ranking of 76. She teamed up with her then beau at the 2002 Hopman Cup.

They lost to the pairings of Alicia Molik-Lleyton Hewitt and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario-Tommy Robredo. Federer and Vavrinec did, however, beat the Argentine pairing of Paola Suarez and Mariano Zabaleta.

Notable mentions

The 2014 Coca-Cola International Premier Tennis League

The Swiss maestro paired up with Indian pro Sania Mirza at the 2014 International Tennis Premier League held in India. Federer and Mirza beat the pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Daniela Hantuchova but lost to Kristina Mladenovic and Nenad Zemonjic.

Federer teamed up with American legend Martina Navratilova in 2004 for the Watsons Water Champions Challenge exhibition event. The two beat Max Mirnyi and Venus Williams 6-4, 6-2.

In 2011, the 40-year-old joined forces with Maria Sharapova for the Nike Clash of the Champions. The two beat Rafael Nadal and Victoria Azarenka 6-3.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala