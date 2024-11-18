3 players to win Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals in single calendar year ft. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner capped off his extraordinary year with yet another piece of silverware after winning the 2024 ATP Finals. With his triumph at the year-end championships, the Italian replicated a unique record held only by two other players in ATP history.

Jannik Sinner was the top seed at the 2024 ATP Finals and defeated fifth seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to emerge victorious. The Italian was at the top of his game throughout the tournament as he did not drop a single set while defeating Alex de Minaur, Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev in the group stage, Casper Ruud in the semifinals, and Fritz again in the final.

After winning the Australian Open and the US Open earlier in the year, Jannik Sinner joined a small group of players to take home all three titles in a single calendar year, and here's a rundown of them:

Trending

#3 Jannik Sinner - 2024

Jannik Sinner pictured at 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner began the 2024 season with his maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open. The Italian defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev to stitch his title run.

The 23-year-old picked up his second Grand Slam trophy in New York in September. As the top seed, Jannik Sinner got the better of Mackenzie McDonald, Alex Michelsen, Christopher O'Connell, Tommy Paul, Medvedev, Jack Draper, and Fritz. The young Italian etched his name on this list after triumphing at the ATP Finals in Turin.

#2 Novak Djokovic - 2015 & 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at US Open 2023 (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic completed the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals trifecta in a single season two times in his career. The first instance came in 2015 when he defeated Andy Murray in the Australian Open final and Roger Federer in the US Open and ATP Finals title contest.

The Serb also won the 2015 Wimbledon Championship and could have completed the 'Super Slam' (winning all four Majors as well as ATP Finals in a calendar year) if not for Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

The second time Djokovic bagged the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals in the same year was in 2023. The 37-year-old won the titles by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne, Medvedev in New York, and Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin.

#1 Roger Federer - 2004, 2006, & 2007

Novak Djokovic pictured at 2007 US Open (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer was the first man in ATP history to hold the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals titles at the end of the year. In fact, he attained the feat three times in his career. All three instances came early in his career and during the ten-year period in which the Swiss finished in the top 3 of the ATP ranking each year.

Federer secured his maiden titles at the Australian Open and US Open in 2004 by winning against Marat Safin and Lleyton Hewitt in their respective finals. In the same year, he successfully defended the ATP Finals title against Hewitt. The Swiss achieved his second trifecta in 2006 by beating Marcos Baghdatis in the Australian Open final, Andy Roddick in the US Open final, and James Blake in the ATP Finals title contest.

Roger Federer repeated his performances at all three tournaments in 2007. This time, he got the better of Fernando Gonzalez in Melbourne, Djokovic in New York, and David Ferrer at the year-end championships in Shanghai. Interestingly, the Swiss also won Wimbledon titles in 2004, 2006, and 2007 and came close to winning the French Open in 2006 and 2007, finishing runners-up in both years to Rafael Nadal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis