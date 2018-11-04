×
Players with most ATP singles titles in the Open Era

Rajdeep Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
04 Nov 2018

John McEnroe
John McEnroe

Winning an ATP title is no mean feat. Players strive extremely hard right from the beginning of their career in order to lift a trophy up one day.

There are a few players who, despite fighting extremely hard and putting in a lot of effort, have failed to win a single ATP title. For example, the 36-year-old Frenchman Julien Benneteau made his debut way back in 1999, has been in the finals of an ATP tournament on 10 occasions but has failed to win a single tital.

On the other hand, there are players like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, who have won a few too many trophies throughout their careers.

To this date, there has been just one player who has won more than 100 titles and there is another one who is just one title away.

In this article, we take a look at the men's players with most ATP titles:

#5 John McEnroe - 77

The enigmatic American burst onto the scene in the late 1970s and was one of the very few players who challenged Bjorn Borg, with whom he formed a great rivalry.

He was known for his outbursts on court with the umpires and linesmen, however, he was one of the best players of his time as well. With a big serve and great net play, McEnroe went on to win 77 titles throughout his career.

He won a total of 7 Grand Slam singles titles, winning the US Open on four occasions and Wimbledon thrice. However, he never managed to win the Australian or the French Open. He was a phenomenal doubles player as well, racking up 9 Grand Slam titles - 5 at Wimbledon and 4 at US Open.

Currently, he is a tennis commentator and expert as well.

Rajdeep Singh
A profile for my tennis articles
