Prague Challenger 2020: Stan Wawrinka vs Michael Vrbensky preview, head-to-head & prediction

Top seed Stan Wawrinka has struggled to perform his best in the Prague Challenger so far. Wawrinka has dropped a set in each of his matches on the road to the semifinals, where he will take on wildcard Michael Vrbensky.

The three-time Slam champion has slipped to No. 17 in the ATP singles rankings, and has opted out of the hardcourt season. Wawrinka is now preparing for the French Open by getting in some match practice on clay, but he hasn't yet been able to shake off the rust from the six-month break.

The 2014 Davis Cup winner has struggled mightily against Roman Safiullin, Oscar Otte and Sumit Nagal through his first three matches in Prague. Nagal and Otte even took the first set of their respective matches by large margins, before Wawrinka found his 'A' game just in time to stay alive in the competition.

While there is a massive ranking gap between Stan Wawrinka and the 405th-ranked Michael Vrbensky, the Czech youngster is no pushover.

Michael Vrbensky

Vrbensky won his first and second-round matches in straight sets, against Daniel Masur and Steven Diez respectively. The Nymburk-based player then got a walkover in the third round, before beating Elias Ymer by the scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Vrbensky doesn't have much experience playing at the senior level, but he has a decent win-loss record of 9-3 on clay this year.

Stan Wawrinka vs Michael Vrbensky head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka will battle Michael Vrbensky for the first time

Michael Vrbensky is still a newbie on tour, and entered the Prague Challenger through a wildcard. On the other hand, Stan Wawrinka is a multiple Grand Slam champion and a former World No. 3.

The two players have never crossed paths on tour, which could prove to be an advantage for the 20-year-old. Wawrinka doesn't know much about Vrbensky's game, while the Czech can analyze the former Australian Open champion's style and prepare a solid strategy.

Wawrinka plays attack-oriented tennis, which can sometimes lead to too many unforced errors. He has also struggled to time his shots well in the opening sets of the matches played so far at the Prague Challenger.

Vrbensky meanwhile plays his best tennis on clay, and could make Wawrinka pay for his errors.

Stan Wawrinka vs Michael Vrbensky prediction

Stan Wawrinka

Even though he has not been at this best in the Prague Challenger thus far, Stan Wawrinka is a big match player and can be backed to defeat Michael Vrbensky in the semifinals.

The first set of this match will be very crucial for both players. If Vrbensky manages to take an early lead, he could bring the fatigue factor into play. The Swiss has played a string of three-setters this week, and another one could leave him deprived of energy.

If, however, Wawrinka finds his best tennis right at the start, the match could get over quite quickly.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in straight sets.

Match details

Tournament: Prague Open 2020

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: ATP Challenger 125

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €137,560

Match timing: 3 pm CEST, 6:30 pm IST