Prajnesh Gunneswaran stuns John Millman at 2019 Los Cabos Open

30 Jul 2019

Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action at the ATP 250 - Los Cabos Open

India's number 1 men's singles Tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran started his campaign at the ATP 250 Los Cabos Open with a big win against John Millman in three sets, winning 6-4 1-6 6-2. The world number 67 John Millman had pulled off an upset against Roger Federer in the 2018 US Open.

The Indian began in strong fashion taking the opening set 6-4 by not committing even a single double fault on his serve. He suffered a drop in intensity as Millman roared back taking the second set 6-1 and converting 60% of his break point chances to take the contest into a decider.

Gunneswaran had lost a three-setter to Kwon Soon-woo at the Atlanta Open recently but was determined to turn the tide this time.

His first-serve percentage of 57% and fewer double faults withstood Millman's attacking game and he also converted 5 of 16 breakpoints.

Millman was broken twice as his service games fell apart though he delivered booming aces occasionally. Prajnesh did not lose steam and kept calm without losing his nerves to win the 3rd set 6-2 to move into the second round of the tournament in Mexico.

The fact that both Prajnesh and Millman split 50% each of the total points shows how close the encounter was.

With this brilliant performance, Prajnesh ended his four-match losing streak starting from the Antalya Open. But the task does not get easier going into the next round as he will face either Atlanta Open finalist and 5th seeded world number 28 Taylor Fritz or the German qualifier - world number 123 Dominik Koepfer.

Gunneswaran has to improve his first serve percentage and ensure a consistent game if he wants to win his next match as he will face tougher opponents in his progress with the likes of Fabio Fognini, Grigor Dimitrov, Diego Schwartzman, and Lucas Pouille also playing the tournament.