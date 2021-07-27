"Priority is next match, I can't look at what Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Zverev are doing" - Novak Djokovic ahead of 3R clash with Davidovich Fokina 

Novak Djokovic swept past Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday to progress to the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, where he will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Djokovic produced a largely flawless performance against the big-serving German, easing to a 6-4, 6-3 win.

The Serb, who has been in red-hot form all season, is the overwhelming favorite to take home the gold medal in Tokyo. But his main rivals Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev have also played some fine tennis and are all into the third round as well.

Speaking to the media after his win over Struff, Djokovic said he is completely focused on Wednesday's match with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and that he is not paying attention to what his rivals are doing.

“Fokina is the only one now on my mind, the priority is the next match, I can’t look at what Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Zverev are doing, my biggest rival is here [in the form of Davidovich Fokina],” Djokovic said.

Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina are well-versed with each other's games even though they have locked horns only once before. They have spent plenty of time training together in Spain, where the World No. 1 has made his new residence.

Djokovic, who won their previous meeting in straight sets, said he would have to be wary of the threat the Spaniard will pose in Tokyo.

“We know each other well, we often train together when I’m in Spain,” Djokovic added. “He is a ‘clay specialist’ but he also plays well here."

Novak Djokovic is now on a 20-match winning streak

By defeating Struff in the second round on Monday, Djokovic extended his win-streak to 20 matches. The Serb last tasted defeat in the final of the Italian Open to Rafael Nadal more than 70 days ago. Since then, the Serb has gone on to win the Belgrade Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and two matches in Tokyo.

The World No. 1 said he was particularly pleased with his performance against Struff. The Serb pointed out that breaking the German's serve late in the opening set tipped the scales in his favor.

“The crucial moment of the match was my break in the 10th game of the first set. I took the lead and after that it was easier for me in the second,” said Djokovic. “I am satisfied with how I played, it was better than in the first round, especially from the baseline."

