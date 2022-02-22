Qatar Open 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Garbine Muguruza vs Madison Brengle.

Date: 23 February 2022.

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,331,698.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Madison Brengle preview

Fifth seed Garbine Muguruza takes on America's Madison Brengle in the third round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Muguruza ended 2021 on a high, winning the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. However, her start to 2022 has been less than ideal. The Spaniard lost early in Sydney and the Australian Open to Daria Kasatkina and Alize Cornet respectively.

She made her return to action at the WTA 500 event in Dubai last week, where she lost in the second round to Veronika Kudermetova. Muguruza set up a third round encounter in Doha after a straight-sets win over Sorana Cirstea in the second round (first round bye).

Madison Brengle at the 2022 Australian Open

Brengle has made a solid start to the year. The American has a win-loss record of 7-4 in 2022 so far, including wins over the likes of Dayan Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova.

The 31-year-old defeated qualifier Ipek Oz 7-5 6-3 in the first round in Doha, following which she got a walkover from Victoria Azarenka, who withdrew from the tournament due to a left hip injury.

Garbine Muguruza vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

The third round match in Doha is the first encounter between Garbine Muguruza and Madison Brengle, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Garbine Muguruza vs Madison Brengle prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Qatar Open

Garbine Muguruza comes into the encounter as the heavy on-paper favorite, but has serious questions to answer over her form in 2022 so far. The Spaniard enters Doha with a strong hardcourt record but has suffered major lapses of form in her losses over the past few months.

Brengle's major strengths are her counterpunching skills and ability to lengthen rallies and frustrate opponents. She will be looking to pounce on any mistakes made by her opponent and can prove to be a tricky task.

Muguruza has enough weapons in her armor though -- a consistently powerful backhand and firepower from the baseline -- to get her through to the next round and plot a deep run this week.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza in two tight sets.

