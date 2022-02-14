Qatar Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

Date: 15 February 2022.

Tournament: Qatar Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $1,176,595

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel preview

Murray at the 2022 Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will square off against Taro Daniel in the first round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Tuesday.

Murray's season so far has been quite up-and-down. After losing his first match of the year at the Melbourne Summer Set, he made it to the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic the following week. Based on his runner-up finish in Sydney, the Brit was expected to do well at the Australian Open.

Murray scored a hard fought five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round, but lost in straight sets to Taro Daniel in the next round. At the Rotterdam Open, he lost to eventual winner Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. Nevertheless, he's back into the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has displayed flashes of brilliance, but hasn't been as consistent as he would have liked this season. After a couple of early-round losses, Murray will be eager to turn the tide in Doha, where he's a former champion.

Taro Daniel at the 2022 Australian Open

Taro Daniel began his 2022 season by reaching the second round of the Adelaide International, losing to Tommy Paul. At the Australian Open, he reached the third round of a Gram Slam for the first time, defeating Murray along the way.

Daniel will be competing in his first tournament since the Melbourne Major and will aim to replicate the success he had Down Under in Doha.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Daniel won their most recent encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel prediction

Murray at the 2021 US Open

Just a few weeks after their encounter at the Australian Open, the two are set to meet once again. Despite Daniel's win over Murray at the season's first Grand Slam, the former World No. 1 will have the edge going into this contest.

Overall, the Brit's season has been better compared to his opponent. Murray has scored wins over quality players like Reilly Opelka and Alexander Bublik along with reaching a final. The former World No. 1 has made significant progress over the past year and should be able to continue his upward trajectory.

Daniel put up an inspiring performance in Melbourne to knock out the three-time Grand Slam champion, but Murray will be eager to put things right and regain the lead in their rivalry.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets.

