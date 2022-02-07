Andy Murray breaks into top 100 for first time since May 2018

As of today (February 7), Andy Murray has entered the top 100 for the first time since May 2018 with his current ATP ranking of World No. 95. The Brit missed the first three Grand Slams of the year with a hip injury in 2018, causing his ranking to fall all the way down to No. 839.

Following a couple of hip surgeries and extended spells away from the game, the former World No. 1 is now slowly climbing up the ladder. After reaching the final at the 2022 Sydney International and the second round of the Australian Open, Murray landed at World No. 102.

Fernando Murciego @fermurciego Casi cuatro años después (mayo 2018), Andy Murray regresa al top100 del ranking ATP. Casi cuatro años después (mayo 2018), Andy Murray regresa al top100 del ranking ATP. 🙌 Casi cuatro años después (mayo 2018), Andy Murray regresa al top100 del ranking ATP. https://t.co/GUhxoqaOmM

A string of favorable results for the three-time Grand Slam champion elsewhere, Jiri Vesely being unable to defend his points from the Tata Open Maharashtra, for instance, have taken the 34-year-old back into the top 100.

Murray turned pro in 2005 and finished the year as World No. 64. His ranking did not go above the three-figure mark for the next 12 years, up until the 2018 crisis. Now, sixteen years later, he is back in double digits with further room for improvement.

Andy Murray's mother Judy, who introduced him to the sport by acting as his coach during his formative years, expressed her joy on Twitter. She retweeted one of the tweets chronicling his impressive feat.

judy murray @JudyMurray twitter.com/gbtennis/statu… Steven @GBtennis In the new ATP singles rankings, @andy_murray returns to the top 100 :-) for the first time since May 2018, and 16 years 4 months after he first broke into the top 100 in October 2005, moving up 7 places to 95, while @Liambroady equal his career high, up 3 at 121. In the new ATP singles rankings, @andy_murray returns to the top 100 :-) for the first time since May 2018, and 16 years 4 months after he first broke into the top 100 in October 2005, moving up 7 places to 95, while @Liambroady equal his career high, up 3 at 121. ⭐️ twitter.com/gbtennis/statu…

Andy Murray begins his campaign at the 2022 Rotterdam Open against Alexander Bublik

Andy Murray will square off against Alexander Bublik in the Rotterdam Open

Initially not slated to participate at the 2022 Rotterdam Open, Andy Murray received a wildcard at the last minute. However, he has been handed a difficult first-round opponent in the form of Alexander Bublik.

Bublik, unseeded at the tournament, will come into the contest with his spirits high. The World No. 31 defeated World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final of the 2022 Open Sud de France to win his first title on the ATP tour.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Sascha Bublik wins his FIRST ATP title after defeating Zverev 6-4 6-3 in Montpellier!



#OpenSuddeFrance Alexander The VictorSascha Bublik wins his FIRST ATP title after defeating Zverev 6-4 6-3 in Montpellier! Alexander The Victor 🏆 Sascha Bublik wins his FIRST ATP title after defeating Zverev 6-4 6-3 in Montpellier!#OpenSuddeFrance https://t.co/iBx9OgO0QQ

Murray currently leads the pair's head-to-head 1-0, but the encounter came almost five years ago -- at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. This time, however, all the momentum is with the Kazakh.

On the off-chance that the former World No. 1 manages to get through to the second round, he is most likely to face Felix Auger-Aliassime. Despite losing in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open, the Canadian played an incredible five-setter against Daniil Medvedev that served to showcase his potential.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the favorites to win the title in Rotterdam, meaning that Murray is highly unlikely to go beyond the second round. Having reached the second round last year as well, where he fell to eventual winner Andrey Rublev, the three-time Grand Slam champion will be eager to achieve that at the very least.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala