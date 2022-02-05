Rotterdam Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs Alexander Bublik

Tournament: Rotterdam Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €1,208,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Alexander Bublik preview

Murray at the 2022 Australian Open.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will lock horns with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the first round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

Murray has blown hot and cold over the last few weeks. Towards the end of 2021, he reached the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, an exhibition tournament. But he followed it up with a first-round loss in the Melbourne Summer Set.

The Brit recovered nicely to reach the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic, where he lost to Aslan Karatsev. The former World No. 1 was expected to do well at the Australian Open, but he suffered a shock defeat in the second round by Taro Daniel.

The Brit will now once again attempt to regain some momentum at the Rotterdam Open.

Alexander Bublik at the 2021 National Bank Open Toronto.

Alexander Bublik started the 2022 season with an opening-round loss to Aleksandar Vukic at the Adelaide International. He secured his first victory of the season at the Australian Open, but lost to Gael Monfils in the second round.

After an underwhelming campaign in Australia, Bublik has bounced back quite well. He's currently competing at the Open Sud de France, where he has reached the title round. He'll look to continue his winning ways in Rotterdam as well.

Andy Murray vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The two have competed against each other once before, with Murray leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter in straight sets at Wimbledon in 2017.

Andy Murray vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Andy Murray at the 2021 US Open.

Both players have had their share of success and losses this year and seem to be evenly matched on paper. Bublik is the one with momentum on his side as he has reached the final in Montpellier, though he could also be a little tired while Murray is well rested.

Bublik is a pretty good server and that will certainly be put to the test against the Brit, who is an excellent returner. The former World No. 1 will also need to stay alert given Bublik's tendency to throw in underarm serves.

Murray has shown flashes of brilliance since his comeback, but is yet to perform consistently. He'll be eager to prove himself after an early loss in Melbourne. The Brit's versatile game and fighting spirit should see him through to the next round.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram