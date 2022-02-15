Qatar Open 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Alex Molcan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Denis Shapovalov vs Alex Molcan.

Date: 16 February 2022.

Tournament: Qatar Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,176,595.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex Molcan preview

Shapovalov at the 2022 Australian Open.

After an opening-round bye, top seed Denis Shapovalov will square off against Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Shapovalov suffered a shock first-round exit at last week's Rotterdam Open, losing to qualifier Jiri Lehecka. The Canadian was enjoying a rather good season until then.

He was instrumental in leading Canada to their maiden ATP Cup title at the start of the year. At the Australian Open, Shapovalov lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. He pushed the Spaniard to his limits, but eventually lost in five sets. Nevertheless, it was his best ever showing in Melbourne.

Shapovalov will be eager to prove that last week's loss in Rotterdam was an exception and get back to his winning ways.

Alex Molcan at the 2021 US Open.

Alex Molcan kicked off his campaign in Doha with a hard fought 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Christopher O'Connell. After dropping the first set, the Slovak dug deep to stage a comeback victory.

Molcan started the 2022 season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set. On his debut at the Australian Open, he progressed to the second round. He reached a career-high ranking of number 72 at the end of January. Prior to competing in Doha, he lost in the opening round of the Open Sud de France.

Molcan lost some steam after a good start to the year and will be looking to get his season back on track.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex Molcan head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex Molcan prediction

Shapovalov at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Shapovalov and Molcan have already gotten familiar with each other's games in Doha. On Monday, they competed against each other in doubles along with their respective partners, with the Canadian's team securing the win in a third set tie-break.

With respect to their singles match, Shapovalov will be considered the favorite to win given his ranking and experience, despite last week's shocking loss. Molcan is still relatively new to the ATP Tour, competing in just the ninth tournament of his career.

Both players are left-handed, which usually gives them an edge in their matches. However, that advantage is neutralized in this contest. Shapovalov's explosive game should hold up well against Molcan's, who might find it tough to keep up with the Canadian as the match progresses.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra