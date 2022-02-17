Qatar Open 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech.

Date: 17 February 2022.

Tournament: Qatar Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,176,595.

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 8.30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Denis Shapovalov has won eight out of 11 matches this year so far

Top seed Denis Shapovalov takes on Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

The Canadian had a very good start to the year as he was instrumental in his nation winning the ATP Cup. Shapovalov won three out of his four singles matches during the tournament.

The 22-year-old started the Australian Open by surviving scares against Laslo Dere and Kwon Soon-woo. He beat Reilly Opelka in the third round before seeing off World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov faced Rafael Nadal in the last eight and put up a tough fight against the Spaniard before losing in five sets.

He then competed at the Rotterdam Open as the fifth seed but was eliminated in the first round after losing to eventual semifinalist Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

Next up for the Canadian was the Qatar Open, where he was the top seed. Shapovalov's tournament started in the second round and he thrashed Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-0 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



plays a flawless match to take out Molcan 6-4 6-0 in just 52 minutes In the zone @denis_shapo plays a flawless match to take out Molcan 6-4 6-0 in just 52 minutes In the zone 👌@denis_shapo plays a flawless match to take out Molcan 6-4 6-0 in just 52 minutes https://t.co/ECjL7Tz6Ow

We Are Tennis France @WeAreTennisFR Rinder perfe !



Arthur Rinderknech s'offre le vainqueur de Montpellier Alexander Bublik 6-7 6-1 6-4 pour avancer en 1/4 à Doha ! Rinder perfe ! Arthur Rinderknech s'offre le vainqueur de Montpellier Alexander Bublik 6-7 6-1 6-4 pour avancer en 1/4 à Doha ! https://t.co/e4JEdovKWn

Meanwhile, Arthur Rinderknech started 2022 at the ATP Cup, representing France and won just one out of his three singles matches. He followed this up by reaching the final of the Adelaide International 2 where he lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The Frenchman also reached the second round of the Australian Open after beating Alexei Popyrin in five sets. However, he pulled out of his match against Dan Evans due to a wrist injury.

Rinderknech withdrew from the Rotterdam Open but returned to compete at the Qatar Open. He was drawn against seventh seed Alexander Bublik in the second round and beat the Kazakh 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech head to head

Thursday's match in Doha will be the second meeting between the two players. They last met in the quarterfinals of last year's Stockholm Open and Shapovalov came back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Shapovalov will be the favorite entering the match but Rinderknech should not be written off given his serve and offensive game.

Barring his early exit at the Rotterdam Open, the Canadian has had a pretty good record this year. He has picked up victories in eight out of 11 matches so far, all of which have come on hardcourts.

Both players are big servers, so there is a good chance of us seeing a number of aces during the match. Shapovalov will rely heavily on his serve and backhand along with his net play. However, the 22-year-old served a number of double faults in his match against Molcan and will have to keep that in check.

Rinderknech, on the other hand, will look to trouble Shapovalov through his forehand groundstrokes, along with his serve.

The Frenchman might put in a good effort but Shapovalov should be able to beat him and advance to the semifinals.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra