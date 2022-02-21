Qatar Open 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Jelena Ostapenko vs Amanda Anisimova.

Date: 22 February, 2022.

Tournament: Qatar Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,331,698.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Ostapenko at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

15th seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Amanda Anisimova in the second round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Tuesday.

Ostapenko kicked off her Qatar campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Oceane Dodin. The Latvian was down by a couple of breaks in the opening set, but staged a comeback to clinch it.

She was in total control of the second set to win the match and continue her winning streak. Ostapenko has found considerable success in Qatar previously - but in doubles. She won the title once and finished as runner-up twice.

Ostapenko won the Dubai Tennis Championships last week. En route to the title, she defeated four Grand Slam winners in a row - Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep. She defeated Veonika Kudermetova in the final to win her fifth career title.

After a slow start to the season, the 2017 Roland Garros champion has been in fine form over the last couple of weeks.

wta @WTA



eased to victory after 65 minutes of play and is projected to rise in the rankings from No.21 to No.13 with the title A stellar week indeed @JelenaOstapenk8 eased to victory after 65 minutes of play and is projected to rise in the rankings from No.21 to No.13 with the title A stellar week indeed 🙌@JelenaOstapenk8 eased to victory after 65 minutes of play and is projected to rise in the rankings from No.21 to No.13 with the title ⤵️

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Australian Open.

Amanda Anisimova defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 6-4 in the first round. The American started her year by winning her first title in more than two years at the Melbourne Summer Set.

wta @WTA







Ostapenko or Dodin up next for the American! Amanda moves on @AnisimovaAmanda kicks off her #QatarTennis campaign with a straight-sets win over Haddad Maia.Ostapenko or Dodin up next for the American! Amanda moves on 👊🇺🇸 @AnisimovaAmanda kicks off her #QatarTennis campaign with a straight-sets win over Haddad Maia.Ostapenko or Dodin up next for the American! 💥 https://t.co/43C1qKjzO3

At the Australian Open, she upset defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. Anisimova lost to eventual winner and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the next round. The 21-year couldn't make it to the main draw in Dubai last week after losing in the qualifying rounds, but appears to be back to her best in Qatar now.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on tour, so the head-to-head is 0-0 at present.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Considering her recent form, Ostapenko will be the favorite to win this contest. This will be a battle between two of the biggest hitters on the tour, with their tendency to play very high-risk tennis. Both players are known to pummel the ball with their powerful groundstrokes.

The last couple of weeks have seen Ostapenko go for her shots in a similar way that led to her winning a Grand Slam title. She's been moving her opponents around the court and hitting the lines with fine margins. The Latvian has also shown some restraint at times, in a sign of growing maturity.

However, Ostapenko's serve is still a little wobbly at times. This could spell doom against Anisimova, who's an excellent returner. But so far, the former Roland Garros champion has managed to overcome her weaknesses on the court. Against Anisimova, she faces yet another challenging player, but should be able to survive and move further into the tournament.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan