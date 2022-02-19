Qatar Open 2022: Simona Halep vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Simona Halep vs (WC) Caroline Garcia.

Tournament: Qatar Open.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,331,698.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Simona Halep vs Caroline Garcia preview

Halep at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will take on Caroline Garcia in the opening round of the 2022 Qatar Open.

Halep enters the tournament on the heels of a successful showing in Dubai. She made it to the semifinals in the tournament but will look to improve her game after the manner in which she lost to Jelena Ostapenko.

The Romanian has made a successful start to the 2022 season. At the beginning of the year, she won her 23rd career title at the Melbourne Summer Set. Halep then progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Alize Cornet in a closely contested battle.

After injuries derailed her 2021 season, the two-time Grand Slam champion has been playing quite well this year. Halep will look to continue her string of good results in Doha as well.

Caroline Garcia at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia has made a rather poor start to the season. With a 1-4 record for the year, the Frenchwoman is struggling at the moment.

She won her only match of the year so far in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. Thanks to a walkover from Elena Rybakina, she proceeded to the quarterfinals of the tournament, but lost to Barbora Krejcikova 6-0, 6-2.

Garcia faced the reigning Roland Garros champion at the Dubai Open as well. She played better on that occasion before going down 6-4, 7-6 (0). The 28-year-old might feel a little inspired by how she fought in that game and could raise her level even more going forward.

Simona Halep vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

The two have faced off eight times before, with Halep dominating the head-to-head with a 7-1 lead. She won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Miami Open in three sets.

Simona Halep vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Simona Halep at the 2022 Australian Open.

Considering their recent form and overall head-to-head, Halep will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. The former World No. 1 has racked up 11 wins so far this year, compared to a solitary victory for Garcia.

The Frenchwoman was ranked as high as number four in 2018, but has steadily gone down the rankings over the last few years. Garcia's offensive playing style hasn't held up well against the two-time Grand Slam champion's consistency. While she's competent in all aspects of her game and boasts solid groundstrokes and a decent serve, she has struggled in this match-up.

Halep had some trouble with her serve in the last match she played. But she's a very good returner as well, so even if she doesn't get her serving woes sorted out, she'll be fine in this match at least. This should be another easy victory for the Romanian against an opponent she has dominated for so long.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra