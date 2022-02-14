Qatar Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

In a rather busy week on the ATP Tour, the 2022 Qatar Open is one of four tournaments that's taking place this week. The ATP 250 event, to be held from February 14-20, features a competitive draw with former Grand Slam champions and current top 20 players participating.

Denis Shapovalov is the top seed, but enters the tournament after suffering a shock first-round exit to qualifier Jiri Lehecka in Rotterdam last week. He was instrumental in leading Canada to their first ATP Cup title earlier this year and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well. Shapovalov will be eager to bounce back after last week's disappointing loss.

Roberto Bautista Agut, who is seeded second, has had a decent start to the new season. After reaching the finals of the ATP Cup and the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France, he'll look to keep the momentum going.

Defending champion and third seed Nikoloz Basilashvili arrives at the Qatar Open on a six-match losing streak in 2022. On the bright side, he has fought quite well in those losses so it's only a matter of time before he starts winning again.

Marin Cilic took a wildcard to participate here and is seeded fourth. The 2014 US Open winner is having a good season and has reached two semifinals at the start of the year followed by a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open.

Former World No. 1 and two-time Qatar Open champion Andy Murray was also awarded a wildcard. After a runner-up finish at the Sydney Tennis Classic at the start of 2022, he made second-round exits from the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open. The Brit has shown glimpses of his past form, but is still struggling to produce the same on a consistent basis.

Other players competing in the tournament include Dan Evans, Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik and Lloyd Harris.

Qatar Open 2022 Schedule

Qatar Open Tennis🎾 @qataropentennis #QatarOpen Order of Play Mon 14 Feb Play starts 2:30pm . Order of Play Mon 14 Feb Play starts 2:30pm #QatarOpen 🎾 Order of Play Mon 14 Feb Play starts 2:30pm 🕝🇶🇦. https://t.co/yeIkQgxRmP

The top four seeds have received a first-round bye and won't play their matches until Wednesday, February 16. Day 1 of the 2022 Qatar Open has some exciting matches lined up. Fifth seed Dan Evans will take on Egor Gerasimov, while sixth seed Karen Khachanov will face off against Mackenzie McDonald.

Denis Shapovalov, along with partner Rohan Bopanna, will also kickstart their campaign in the doubles even against Alex Molcan and Jiri Vesely.

Qatar Open 2022 Livestream Details

Nikoloz Basilashvili is the defending champion.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the UK can watch the competition live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

