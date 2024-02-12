Qatar Open 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin

Date: February 13, 2024

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin preview

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Getty Images

Third seed Elena Rybakina will kick off her 2024 Qatar campaign against Zhu Lin on Tuesday, February 13.

The Kazakh had a brilliant last week, winning the title in Abu Dhabi. She beat Danielle Collins, Cristina Bucsa, and eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova en route to the finals where she brushed aside the seventh seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4. Her win in Abu Dhabi was her second title of the season, her first one was at the Brisbane International at the start of the year.

Zhu Lin, meanwhile, kicked off her Qatar Open campaign on Sunday, February 11, against Varvara Gracheva. She won their encounter comfortably 6-1, 6-1. She's had a relatively good start to the year, finishing runner-up at the Hua Hin Championship, losing in the finals to Diana Shnaider 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. The Chinese also made it to the quarterfinal of the Hobart International.

Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Zhu Lin have split honors equally across the two matches they have played on tour. They last played in Wuhan back in 2019 which Rybakina won in three sets 7-5, 2-6, 6-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -1200 -1.5 (-300) Over 19.5 (+100) Zhu Lin +625 +1.5 (+200) Under 19.5 (-140)

Elena Rybakina vs Zhu Lin prediction

Zhu Lin of China at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Ranked higher amongst the two, Elena Rybakina walks into her encounter with Zhu Lin as the favorite on the paper.

Rybakina dismantled Daria Kasatkina in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open last week, winning it in straights 6-1, 6-4. She looked great on serve throughout last week and even managed to break her opponent's serve with ease.

Zhu Lin, meanwhile, will look to rely on her aggressive baseline game if she is to make any inroads into Rybakina's defense. Coming to the net, mixing up her game style would probably be her option.

While we have Rybakina as the favorite to win, there is no discarding a surprise from the 30-year-old Zhu Lin.

Pick: Elena Rybakina in three sets