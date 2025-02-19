Qatar Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev v Alex De Minaur

Date: February 20, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Andrey Rublev v Alex De Minaur preview

ABN AMRO Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev and Alex De Minaur meet in the Qatar quarterfinal having breezed through the tournament thus far. The Australian, ranked World No. 6 by the ATP, defeated Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-5 in the opening round and saw off Botik Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

Rublev's route to the quarterfinal was similarly straightforward. A comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over the Kazakh Alexander Bublik was followed by victory over Nuno Borges by the same scoreline. Rublex has started 2025 inconsistently - a praiseworthy quarterfinal appearance in Rotterdam saw him lose to Hubert Hurkacz in three sets. He also suffered a disappointing first-round Australian Open exit.

On the other hand, 26-year-old de Minaur has had a positive start to the new season. He forced his way into the Melbourne quarterfinal, but hit a brick wall against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and was overpowered in straight sets. Undeterred, de Minaur battled his way to the Rotterdam final and took a set off World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz before succumbing 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Andrey Rublev v Alex De Minaur head-to-head

The pair have met seven times on the ATP tour, with the rivalry currently led by Minaur 4-3. Most recently, De Minaur won a hard-fought three-set victory at the 2024 Rotterdam tournament, after Rublev had knocked the Australian out of his home Major in the Round of 16, in five sets.

Andrey Rublev v Alex De Minaur odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur TBD TBD TBD Andrey Rublev TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Andrey Rublev v Alex De Minaur prediction

ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 32 - Source: Getty

De Minaur is the man in better form. While his showing against Sinner in Melbourne suggests he has a way to go to win a Major, his performances early in Melbourne and in reaching the Rotterdam final suggest he's approaching that level. He's now reached a quarterfinal in all four Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, World No. 10 Rublev's 2025 form has been up and down and he's not played the same level of opponents this year as de Minaur. The Russian has won 16 ATP tour titles, including two Masters 1000 events, so he has the talent to upset de Minaur should the Australian not perform at his best.

Their head-to-head suggests it will be a tight match. They usually require a long route to settle the argument, so a three-set contest is expected.

PICK:

Alex de Minaur to win in three sets.

