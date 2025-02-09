Rotterdam 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Alex de Minaur

Date: February 9, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur preview

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the ABN AMRO Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face third seed Alex de Minaur in the final of the ABN AMRO Open. The Spaniard will look to win his maiden indoor title while the Aussie will be eager to lay his hands on the trophy in Rotterdam after losing in the final a year back.

Alcaraz entered the ATP 500 event at the back of an Australian Open quarterfinal exit and started with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 win over Botic van de Zanndschulp. He followed this up with 6-2, 6-1 wins over Andrea Vavassori and compatriot Pedro Martinez to set up a semifinal clash with eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Alcaraz found himself 0-3 down in the first set but he bounced back to win the set 6-4. Hurkacz took the second set via a tiebreak to force the match into a decider. The Spaniard then took the final set to register a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 win and reach his maiden indoor final.

Alex de Minaur has produced some dominant displays so far at the ABN AMRO Open and is yet to drop a set. The Aussie started his campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over David Goffin and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jakub Mensik to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he faced German lucky loser Daniel Altmaier and registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win to set up a semifinal clash with Itallian qualifier Mattia Bellucci, who booked his place in the final four after defeating Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

De Minaur started the match strongly and took the opening set 6-2. He dominated the second set as well, and took it to register a 6-2, 6-1 win and reach his second successive final at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.-

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Alcaraz won both of his prior encounters with De Minaur, with the most recent one of them coming at the final of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships, which the Spaniard won 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Bets Carlos Alcaraz -300 -2.5 (-200) Over 21.5 (-130) Alex de Minaur +225 +2.5 (+135) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but De Minaur has looked dominant so far in Rotterdam. Hence, the Aussie cannot be written off.

The Spaniard will look to be aggressive from the start of the match, dictating points. De Minaur, on the hand, has the speed and stamina to cope with Alcaraz's intensity and his drop shots. The Aussie will have to be a little more aggressive if he is to get the better of the World No. 3.

Given the stamina of both players, we could have an interesting match onn our hands. However, Alcaraz's extra aggression could just be enough to see off De Minaur and win his first title of 2025.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

