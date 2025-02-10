Qatar Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Totalenergies Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin preview

Sofia Kenin holding her 2020 Australian Open title trophy - Source: Getty

Rising talent Ashlyn Krueger is set to take on the seasoned campaigner Sofia Kenin in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025. This contrasting matchup promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide.

Ashlyn Krueger, currently ranked World No. 40, has experienced a steady rise on the tour over the past year. The 20-year-old has earned a significant name in lower-tier tournaments but has failed to make a name for herself on the big stages. This marks her second appearance in Doha, her first being in 2024, where she fell to Paula Badosa in a hard-fought three-set battle.

The youngster has enjoyed a career-best run over the past month, reaching the quarterfinals of both, Brisbane International and Adelaide International. Unfortunately, her campaign at the latter was cut short when she retired in the second set against Jessica Pegula due to a right thigh injury.

Following a first-round defeat at the Australian Open against Ajla Tomljanovic (4-6, 6-4, 4-6), she delivered her best performance to date at the Abu Dhabi Open, reaching the final before falling to former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic in a three-set battle (6-4, 1-6, 1-6).

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner and currently ranked World No. 73 is looking for redemption after a couple of challenging seasons due to injuries and inconsistency.

Her best performance this season came at the Hobart International, where she reached the quarterfinals and lost against the home favourite, Maya Joint, in straight sets. Despite an early exit at the Australian Open, she remains a tough opponent with her excellent court coverage, and ability to counterpunch effectively. With her wealth of experience, Kenin will be eager to kickstart her campaign in Doha with a solid win.

Last year, Kenin suffered a three-set loss against Marie Bouzkova. This will be her fifth appearance at the Qatar Open and she is yet to progress beyond the second round of the tournament. She will be determined to make a deeper run at the event this time around.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

The two Americans have faced each other once before, at the WTA 125 event in Lleida, where Ashlyn Krueger edged past Sofia Kenin in a tight contest, winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin odds

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Ashlyn Krueger at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger's powerful serve and aggressive groundstrokes, coupled with her impressive recent form, could pose significant challenges for Sofia Kenin. Her ability to dominate rallies from the baseline, combined with the confidence from her previous victory over Kenin, strengthens her case as the favorite to win this matchup. However, Kruger’s lack of experience in high-pressure situations might be a factor that can favour her opponent.

Sofia Kenin, despite a dip in her momentum, can challenge her compatriot with tactical prowess and exceptional point-building skills. Her slice is regarded as one of the best in the women’s tennis circuit which can prove lethal for Krueger’s aggression. Additionally, her experience in navigating tense moments could be the key to success in this match.

Krueger’s recent strong performances and her lead in the head-to-head record suggest that she could cause an upset. Kenin’s inconsistency in the recent past does not make her lose the edge over her fellow American. Expect a competitive match, but Krueger’s youthfulness should see her through.

Pick: Ashlyn Krueger to win in three sets.

