Qatar Open 2025: Cristina Bucsa vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Cristina Bucsa vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: February 9, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Cristina Bucsa vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Cristina Bucsa at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open qualifiers - Source: Getty

Cristina Bucsa and Anna Kalinskaya will be playing each other in the first round of the Qatar Open 2025. Both the players are participating in the tournament for the first time. The match promises to be an intriguing battle of skill and strategy.

Bucsa, currently ranked World No. 98, comes into the tournament in decent form. However, she has suffered early-round losses in recent tournaments, such as the Brisbane International, Adelaide International, and Australian Open. Despite these losses, her silver lining was defeating the 2021 US Open Winner, Emma Raducanu, in the first round of the recently concluded Singapore Open, which certainly boosted her confidence.

The doubles specialist successfully navigated the qualifiers of the Qatar Open to secure a spot in the main draw. She earned her place by winning two matches in straight sets, first defeating Ulrikke Eikeri in the opening qualifying round and then overcoming Laura Siegemund in the final qualifying round.

Kalinskaya, on the other hand, has had a challenging start to the season in terms of injuries. Since the start of the season, she has had to withdraw from multiple tournaments. At the Adelaide International, she retired due to illness in the first round against Belinda Bencic after losing the first set. Following that, she even withdrew from the Australian Open just minutes before the first round against Kimberly Birrell. Continuing her series of physical setbacks, she even had to retire in the semifinal of the Singapore Open against Ann Li after the first set due to a right thigh injury. The World No. 18 will hope to stay healthy and not face any more health challenges and end the Qatar Open on a positive note.

Cristina Bucsa vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

This will be Bucsa's third meeting with Kalinskaya on the WTA Tour. The Russian leads with a score of 2-0. Their latest meeting came at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championship, where Kalinskaya defeated Bucsa in straight sets.

Cristina Bucsa vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Cristina Bucsa vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the 2024 China Open - Source: Getty

Cristina Bucsa enters the match as a strong challenger because of her recent form and powerful baseline game. Her ability to dictate play with aggressive groundstrokes could pose a significant challenge for Kalinskaya. Additionally, the Russian is even suffering from some health issues which Bucsa can take advantage of and advance to the second round.

On the other hand, the fourteenth seed of the tournament, Anna Kalinskaya is looking to put behind her injury concerns and make a strong start to the tournament. She is the clear favourite to win the match, as her consistency through rallies and low percentage of unforced errors, mixed with strong net play and past record gives her a clear edge over the Spaniard.

Despite the momentum favouring Bucsa, Kalinskaya is expected to win the match with ease if she manages to keep herself healthy and fit throughout the contest.

Pick: Anna Kalinskaya to win in straight sets.

