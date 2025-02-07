Qatar Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

Iga Swiatek will be back in Doha, looking to defend the Qatar Open crown once again which she has lifted on three occasions straight since 2022. She will be the second seed at this year's tournament, set to commence with main draw action on February 9.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Jasmine Paolini will be her biggest challengers without recently crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who withdrew from the tournament with an injury.

Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen, and Emma Raducanu add star power to the draw. Before the main draw action begins, here's a look at all the important details about the 2025 edition.

What is the Qatar Open?

The WTA 1000 tournament is played on the Tour since 2001. This year's edition will be the 24th of the tournament and will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the venue that has played host to the tournament since its inception.

Trending

Martina Hingis lifted the trophy at the inaugural edition. Champions include Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova, and Iga Swiatek.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, which has multiple courts. Located in the capital city of Doha, the center had a seating capacity of 4,500 but has since expanded and can now accommodate up to 7,000 spectators.

Draw and Players

Jasmine Paolini had enjoyed plenty of success in the Middle East last year. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff find themselves on a collision course in the top half of the draw but face tricky paths leading up to that stage.

While the former may face the likes of Emma Raducanu, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Jessica Pegula early, the latter will expect some stuff resistance from Marta Kostyuk, Emma Navarro, and her Australian Open conqueror Paula Badosa.

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek anchors the bottom half. The Pole must get the better of Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, and their ilk in her section to make it four in a row.

Schedule

The main draw of the women's singles tournament will commence on February 9. The men's singles final is scheduled to take place on February 15.

Prize Money

The 2025 Qatar Open women's singles champion will earn $597,000 while the runner-up will fetch $164,000. Here is the full prize money breakdown of the tournament:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $597,000 1000 points Final $164,000 500 points Semifinal $351,801 650 points

Quarterfinal $83,470 215 points Third round $41,000 120 points Second Round $23,500 65 points First Round $16,900 1 point

Where to Watch

Jessica Pegula is a Qatar Open finalist. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the proceedings at the 2025 Qatar Open on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel, ESPN

UK: Eurosport

Australia: Stan Sport, Nine Network

Canada: TSN, RDS

All matches can also be streamed live on WTATV. For more information regarding the tournament, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback