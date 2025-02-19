Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: February 20, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Karen Khachanov during the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 - Source: Getty

2023 Doha champion Daniil Medvedev will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Qatar Open on Thursday (Feb. 20).

Former World No. 1 Medvedev has not had an impressive season so far. He suffered a second round defeat at the Australian Open against American teenager Learner Tien, which was probably his most disappointing loss of this season so far.

The Russian came to Doha with 4-3 win-loss record in 2025 and last week, he lost to the Serb youngster Hamad Medjedovic in Marseille.

On the other hand, World No. 23 Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only player to win two ATP titles in 2025. The Canadian started the reason by winning the Adelaide International, but then suffered a second round loss against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old won his second title of the season at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, but then he retired in his first-round match against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a forehand in his Men's Singles First Round match against Andrea Vavassori of Italy during day three of the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev leads Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-1 in their head-to-head record. The Canadian won the last time they met at the Paris Olympics, which was on clay court. Medvedev won when they met in the Doha semifinal in 2023.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Daniil Medvedev TBD TBD TBD Felix Auger-Aliassime TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

29-year-old Medvedev has a 100% record in Doha, as he won the event in his only previous appearance. Medvedev had beaten the former World No. 1 Andy Murray at the 2023 Qatar Open final.

World No. 6 Medvedev, has won 20 ATP titles in his career and 18 of them (90%) have come on the hard courts. But he has not won any hard court title since winning the 2023 Miami Open, so he would be eager to end the brought.

Former World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime is also making his second appearance in Doha. He has a 4-1 win-loss record at the Qatar Open, and he has not lost to anyone other than Medvedev in Doha.

Auger-Aliassime has won seven ATP titles in his career and all of them were on hard courts. He is chasing his fourth ATP 500 title, as he won the 2022 ABN Amro Open along with the 2022 and 2023 Swiss Indoors titles.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

