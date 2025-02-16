Qatar Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview

Daniil Medvedev in action at the ABN AMRO Open (Image Source: Getty)

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will face Karen Khachanov in the first round of the Qatar Open. Whoever comes out on top will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Zizou Bergs in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Medvedev has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season, having suffered premature exits in all the tournaments he has played so far. This includes losing in the second round of the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

Medvedev last competed at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, where he was the top seed. The 29-year-old booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event after straight-set wins over Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jan-Lennard Struff. Here, he suffered a 3-6, 2-6 defeat to Hamad Medjedovic, who is ranked 88 spots below him.

Khachanov has also had a poor start to the 2025 season, winning just two out of five matches so far. The Russian's best run as of now is reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old last competed at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille as the third seed. Here, he faced Hamad Medjedovic in the opening round and found himself a set down after losing the first set 2-6. The second set saw a few early service breaks but Medjedovic broke Khachanov in the eighth game and later held his serve to register a 6-2, 6-3 win and knock the Russian out of the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Medvedev leads 5-2 in the head-to-head against Khachanov. However, the latter won the last meeting between the two, triumphing 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Karen Khachanov

Odds will be updated when available.

Danil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Whie Khachanov won the most recent encounter between the two, that match was on clay and he has not beaten Medvedev on hard courts since 2018. The former World No. 1 has not been in the best of form lately and will be eager to impress in Doha.

During the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, Medvedev won 69 out of 92 points (75%) on his first serve, serving 14 aces. The 29-year-old also served three double faults in each of his matches and cannot affford too many of them in his tournament opener in Doha. Medvedev's game borders around efficiency and his counterpunching combined with necessary aggression will come in handy, not to forget his solid serve.

Karen Khachanov won 14 out of 22 points (63.3%) on his first serve during the only match he played at the Open 13 Provence. The 28-year-old served five aces during the match and will be eager to serve more of those against Medvedev.

Khachanov loves to play a highly aggressive game and hits his shots with a lot of power. However, if he is to triumph over his friend, he will also have to play well defensively and not overhit his shots.

While Khachanov is not a player to be written off, Medvedev's more balanced playing style should be able to see him get the win, and probably a comprehensive one if he is on song.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

