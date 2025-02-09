Qatar Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Paula Badosa vs Katerina Siniakova, Jelena Ostapenko vs Aoi Ito

Day 2 of the 2025 Qatar Open will take place on February 10, with several top players in action. These include three-time champion Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro, among others.

Swiatek will start her title defense against Maria Sakkari while eighth seed Navarro will lock horns with Leylah Fernandez. The likes of Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin and Donna Vekic will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions of some of the singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the Qatar Open.

#1. Paula Badosa vs Katerina Siniakova

Ninth seed Paula Badosa will face Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the Qatar Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two, with the winner facing Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Badosa will enter the WTA 1000 event after suffering a disappointing second-round exit at the Abu Dhabi Open while Siniakova recently reached the semifinals of the Transylvania Open. The Spaniard has won six out of ten matches so far in the 2025 season while the Czech triumphed in just three out of seven fixtures.

While Badosa recently endured an early exit in Abu Dhabi, she has produced some spectacular performances over the past few months and will be heavily favored to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Paula Badosa.

#2. Jelena Ostapenko vs Aoi Ito

Jelena Ostapenko will face Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito in the first round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time, with the winner taking on 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Ostapenko endured a bittersweet outing at the Abu Dhabi Open, as she won the doubles event with Ellen Perez but lost to Ons Jabeur in the first round. Aoi Ito entered the qualifiers of the Qatar Open after failing to make it to the main draw i Abu Dhabi. The Japanese registered wins over Anna Bondar and Varvara Gracheva to book her place in the main draw of a WTA Tour event for the first time in 2025.

Ostapenko has had a poor start to this season when it comes to singles, as she has registered just one win out of five matches so far. Ito, on the other hand, has not played a single main-draw fixture so far in 2025.

While the Latvian does not in the best of singles form, her experience should be enough to see her through to the second round of the Qatar Open.

Predicted Winner: Jelena Ostapenko

#3. Daria Kasatkina vs Polina Kudermetova

Tenth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Polina Kudermetova in the first round of the Qatar Open. It will be the second meeting between the two Russians, with Kudermetova beating her compatriot 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the third round of the Brisbane International last year. The winner of this match will face Elina Avanesyan in the second round.

Kasatkina will enter the WTA 1000 event at the back of a disappointing second-round exit at the Abu Dhabi Open. Kudermetova last competed at the Singapore Tennis Open, where she suffered an opening-round exit.

Daria Kasatkina has won six out of ten matches so far in 2025 while Polina Kudermetova has triumphed in five out of eight main-draw fixtures. The latter did beat her compatriot a few weeks back and while it will not be a surprise if she wins again if the more experienced Russian comes out on top in Doha.

Predicted Winner: Daria Kasatkina

#4. Donna Vekic vs Linda Noskova

18th seed Donna Vekic will take on Linda Noskova in the first round of the Qatar Open. The two will face one another for the very first time, with the winner playing either Yulia Putintseva or Moyuka Uchijima in the second round.

Vekic last competed at the Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round before losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Noskova is entering the Qatar Open at the back of a semifinal finish at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she beat Magda Linette, Paula Badosa and Magdalena Frech.

Vekic has won three out of seven matches so far in 2025 while Noskova has triumphed in four out of eight fixtures. While Noskova recently impressed in Abu Dhabi, the Croat is capable of beating her if she is at her best.

Predicted Winner: Donna Vekic.

