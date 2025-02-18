Qatar Open 2025 Day 3: Men's predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Botic van de Zandschulp 

Day 2 of Qatar Open 2025 has so far seen the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev book their respective spots in the second round of the tournament. Day 3 of the tournament will see ten matches take place across singles and doubles.

Top two seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur are set to try to book their places in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, with the Spaniard facing Luca Nardi while the Aussie will lock horns with Botic van de Zandschulp. Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and fifth seed Andrey Rublev will also play their respective second-round matches.

Medvedev will take on Zizou Bergs while Rublev will be up against Nuno Borges. The likes of eighth seed Jack Draper and Jiri Lehecka will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 3 of the Qatar Open.

#1. Alex de Minaur vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Second seed Alex de Minaur will take on Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the third time, with the Aussie winning both of their prior meetings. Whoever wins, will take on either fifth seed Andrey Rublev or Nuno Borges in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

Both players started their respective campaigns in Doha with straight-set wins, with De Minaur beating Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-5 while Van de Zandschulp triumphed 7-5, 6-3 over Abdullah Shelbayh. The Aussie has started 2025 brilliantly, winning 12 out of 14 matches so far while the Dutchman has triumphed in just one tour-level fixture.

De Minaur's current form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win and unless Van de Zandschulp produces something extraordinary, he should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Predicted Winner: Alex de Minaur.

#2. Novak Djokovic/ Fernando Verdasco vs Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

After a comfortable win in their opening-round match, Novak Djokovic and Fernando Verdasco will lock horns with second seeds Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Djokovic and Verdasco booked their place in the second round of the ATP 500 event following a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexander Bublik and Karen Khachanov while Patten and Heliovaara triumphed 7-6(4), 6-3 over Tallon Griekspoor and Adam Pavlasek.

Patten and Heliovaara have been an incredible doubles duo, having won the men's doubles event at Wimbledon 2024 and most recently, Australian Open 2025. The British-Finnish duo will be heavy favorites to come out on top and should be able to beat Djokovic and Verdasco to book their place in the semifinals of the Qatar Open.

Predicted Winner: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara.

#3. Jiri Lehecka vs Fabian Marozsan

Jiri Lehecka will face Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the second time, with Lehecka having previously beaten the Hungarian 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open. Whoever wins, will be up against either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Luca Nardi.

Both players booked their spots in the second round of the Qatar Open with straight-set wins. Marozsan beat Aziz Dougaz 7-5, 6-3 while Lehecka triumphed 6-4, 6-4 over seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov. The Czech has had a decent start to his 2025, winning 11 out of 14 matches while the Hungarian has come out on top in seven out of 11 tour-level main-draw fixtures so far.

While Marozsan is not one to be written off, Lehecka's current form should see him come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

Predicted Winner: Jiri Lehecka.

