Qatar Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: TBD

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

The opening round of the 2025 Qatar Open will have Emma Raducanu take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in a repeat of their Australian Open first-round encounter.

Raducanu, a former Grand Slam champion, is still looking to find her footing in the 2025 season. Barring encouraging wins over Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova Down Under, Raducanu has not made much of an impact.

In fact, the Briton has suffered defeat in her last three matches to Iga Swiatek, Cristina Bucsa, and Marketa Vondrousova for a total win-loss record of 2-3. She will be keen on putting an end to her losing run.

Alexandrova is on a four-match winning streak. (Source: Getty)

Alexanderova, on the other hand, comes into the tournament on a four-match winning streak after having lifted the title in Linz a few days ago. She beat the likes of Dayana Yastremska and Karolina Muchova en route to the title.

Her 5-3 win-loss record also reflects a second-round showing at Adelaide and first-round exits at Brisbane and the Australian Open. She will be looking to exact revenge on the latter of those losses when she steps out against Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The duo's Australian Open meeting is the only time they met on Tour and hence their current head-to-head record stands 1-0 in Raducanu's favor.

Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Raducanu had beaten the same opponent at the Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Ekaterina Alexanderova plays a gung-ho brand of tennis, looking to go after the ball on every shot. When hitting well, she possesses the firepower to blow any opponent off the court.

The recent Linz champion, however, will need to be wary of Emma Raducanu, who can also be a threatening presence around the baseline. She showed the world just what she is capable of at the 2021 US Open when she came through the qualification draw to lift the trophy. A standout aspect of that run was her unwillingness to be pushed into the back too much.

Fans can expect some big hitting from both ends but Alexandrova holds a slight edge when it comes to serving. She is already nearing the top 10 (37 aces in night matches) in terms of aces on Tour this year and has been effective behind that shot.

Raducanu will look to hit big but her ballstrike just does not generate as much power as her opponent. The quick conditions here and the added serve advantage could tilt the match in Alexandrova’s favor.

Prediction: Alexandrova to win in three sets

