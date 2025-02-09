Qatar Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs (8) Emma Navarro

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro preview

Navarro plays a backhand against Iga Swiatek in the Women's Singles Quarterfinal of the 2025 Australian Open. - Source: Getty

World No. 9 Emma Navarro will face 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Monday, 9 February.

Trending

Eighth seed Navarro will be in action for the first time since losing in the Quarterfinal of the 2025 Australian Open, against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets 1-6, 2-6.

The 23-year-old American had a disappointing start to the 2025 season when she lost to World No. 75 Kimberly Birrell in the first round of the Brisbane International. After that, she lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the third round of the Adelaide International.

At the 2025 Australian Open, Navarro won all of her matches in three sets, against Peyton Stearns, Xiyu Wang, Ons Jabeur, and Daria Kasatkina. She has 5-3 win-loss record this season.

On the other hand, World No. 27 Leylah Fernandez defeated the Belgian qualifier, Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 in the first round in Doha. She came to Qatar after losing a tough three-set battle against eventual finalist Ashlyn Krueger in Abu Dhabi.

She has an 8-4 win-loss record this season, as two of her losses came against World No. 3 Coco Gauff at the United Cup and in the third round of the Australian Open.

Leylah Fernandez celebrates during Round 3 of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Leylah Fernandez leads Emma Navarro 2-1 in the head-to-head record. All of their meetings were in 2023, as Fernandez won in Indian Wells and Guadalajara in straight sets, whereas Navarro won in Cincinnati in three sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Emma Navarro

(Odds will be updated once available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro prediction

Emma Navarro will be making her second appearance in Doha. Last year she defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 7-5 in the first round and then Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3, before going down in the round of 16 against third seed Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Navarro did not impress much at the WTA 1000 events in the last few months of 2024, after reaching the semifinal at the US Open. She lost in the first round of the China Open and then the second round of the Wuhan Open.

22-year-old Leylah Fernandez will also be making her second main draw appearance at the Qatar Open, as she had also lost to Elena Rybakina in the Quarterfinal last year.

Fernandez had earned wins against Liudmila Samsonova, Paula Badosa, and Qinwen Zheng last year, so she would be eager to add another Top 10 win to her list on Monday.

Pick: Navarro to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback