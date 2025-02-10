Qatar Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur preview

Qinwen in action during the Women's Singles Second Round match against Laura Siegemund on day four of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

World No. 8 Zheng Qinwen will face former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the second round match at the 2025 Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday, 11 February.

The 2024 Australian Open finalist will be playing her first match since her upset loss against Laura Siegemund in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Chinese No. 1 has been held back by fitness issues since her loss in the final of the WTA Finals in November against Coco Gauff. She has played only two matches in 2025, so she should be fresh and feeling better now.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Ons Jabeur outplayed USA's McCartney 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the Qatar Open 2025. She has a 9-4 win-loss record in 2025 so far, as she reached the quarterfinal in Abu Dhabi last week, where she lost to the top seed Elena Rybakina in a thrilling three-set match.

Jabeur also reached the Quarterfinal at the Adelaide International last month and at the Australian Open, she suffered a third-round loss against Emma Navarro in three sets, so she has had decent results in 2025 so far.

Jabeur competes in her round of 64 match against McCartney Kessler during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Zheng Qinwen leads Ons Jabeur 2-0 in their head-to-head record. Jabeur retired after losing the first set in their first meeting at the 2022 Canadian Open whereas Qinwen won in straight sets when they met at the 2023 US Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Zheng Qinwen TBD TBD TBD Ons Jabeur TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Zheng Qinwen has a 1-2 win-loss record at the Qatar Open. In 2023 she was beaten by Maria Sakkari, whereas last year she was the fifth seed, but she was stunned by an unseeded Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

The Olympic gold medallist did not do too well in the first four WTA 1000 events in 2024, so she will strive to grab as many points as possible and improve her ranking.

World No. 35 Jabeur is making her 12th main draw appearance at the Qatar Open. She played the event for the first time in 2012 and failed to win a match in her first seven appearances in Doha.

She reached the quarterfinal at the Qatar Open 2020 and 2022 but still has a 7-11 win-loss record in Doha. Jabeur has never reached a final at any WTA 1000 event on hard courts in her career yet and her best performance on the hard court was reaching the 2022 US Open final.

Pick: Qinwen to win in three sets

