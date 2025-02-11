Qatar Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur

Date: February 12, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur preview

Sofia Kenin in action against Ashlyn Krueger during the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face the former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the third round of the 2025 Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday, 12 February.

26-year-old Kenin, who received a wildcard for the event, defeated her compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in the first round, who had reached the final in Abu Dhabi last week. She defeated another American, Alycia Parks 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 in the second round.

The former World No. 4, Kenin has a 5-4 win-loss record in the main draw WTA Tour matches in 2025. She reached the quarterfinal at the Hobart International last month, but at the Australian Open, she faced a first-round defeat at the hands of World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Ons Jabeur stunned the Olympics Gold Medallist Qinwen Zheng in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Qatar Open. She had beaten McCartney Kessler in straight sets in her opening round match.

The Tunisian has a 10-4 win-loss record in 2025, as she reached the quarterfinal in Abu Dhabi last week and in Brisbane last month.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia competes against Qinwen Zheng of China during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Sofia Kenin leads Ons Jabeur 6-2 in the head-to-head record. On hard court, Kenin defeated Jabeur three times in their four meetings.

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Sofia Kenin TBD TBD TBD Ons Jabeur TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Sofia Kenin had won only one match in her previous four appearances in Doha. She reached the round of 16 in 2023, but otherwise, she has not fared too well at the Qatar Open in the past.

Her previous three wins against Ons Jabeur on the hard court were in 2019 and 2020, but a lot has changed since then, as Jabeur played the 2022 US Open final and two Wimbledon finals.

Ons Jabeur is making her 12th appearance in Doha and has reached the quarterfinal here twice, in 2020 and 2022. Her win against Zheng Qinwen in the previous round was her first win against a Top 10 player on hard court since 2023.

Jabeur will also be hoping to end her WTA title drought, as she has not won any title since clinching the Ningbo Open in 2023.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets

