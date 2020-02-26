Qatar Total Open 2020: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Amanda Anisimova, match preview and prediction

Amanda Anisimova has struggled since her Roland Garros breakthrough

How often, in past couple of years, have we seen a young player in WTA have a dream run at a Major tournament, only to go on a seemingly never-ending slump?

American Amanda Anisimova is still going through that phase. Injuries and poor form have seen her slide off of the career high that she attained after the semifinal run at the 2019 Roland Garros.

She has shown signs of revival in the new season, but has her work cut out in the 2020 Qatar Total Open against the ever-dangerous Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Svetlana Kuznetsova continues to impress even at the age of 34.

Kuznetsova has come to define an entire era of consistent baseline tennis and even at the age of 34, continues to impress with her strong groundstrokes and nimble footwork.

The Russian has been solid in her few matches this season. A win over Marketa Vondrousova in Melbourne and a strong showing against Belinda Bencic in St. Petersburg would have definitely helped with her confidence against the younger generation.

Kuznetsova is not intimidated by the more power-packed games of the younger women on tour. She sticks to her guns and backs herself in the departments that she knows will win her matches, and that commitment has yielded good results so far.

Anisimova's groundstrokes will be under pressure against a strong-looking Kuznetsova

Anisimova, however talented she might be, will not be able to completely power through Kuznetsova's baseline defense. She will then have to go back to the basics of her game, throwing in the odd slice and drop to keep the Russian guessing.

That will be especially difficult because Kuznetsova would be aware of what's coming. She is very quick on her feet and if she chases down a few early drop shots, things could get very interesting.

Not enough tennis has been seen played off of Anisimova's racket to give a verdict on all facets of her game. An on-song Kuznetsova will definitely test the American's character, and also make for very entertaining affair.

Prediction: Kuznetsova to win in three sets.