Queen's Club 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Sam Querrey preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Diego Schwartzman vs (Q) Sam Querrey.

Date: 14 June 2022

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Diego Schwartzman vs Sam Querrey preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 French Open.

Fifth seed Diego Schwartzman will take on American Sam Querrey in the first round of the 2022 Cinch Championships on Tuesday.

Schwartzman concluded his clay season with a fourth-round loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic at the French Open. He also reached a couple of finals on the surface earlier in the year.

The Argentine will now kick off his grass court season at the Cinch Championships. His career record (7-11 win loss) on the surface leaves a lot to be desired.

Schwartzman en.. ✈️ @lapequeneta EL PEQUE YA SE ENTRENA EN QUEENS



@dieschwartzman se estuvo entrenando con en las canchas de Queens EL PEQUE YA SE ENTRENA EN QUEENSse estuvo entrenando con @stanwawrinka en las canchas de Queens 🚨EL PEQUE YA SE ENTRENA EN QUEENS🇬🇧@dieschwartzman 🇦🇷 se estuvo entrenando con @stanwawrinka 🇨🇭en las canchas de Queens 🇬🇧 https://t.co/uXF51CmRVN

He has competed in this tournament once before in 2019 and made it to the quarterfinals. Schwartzman defeated Alexander Bublik and Marin Cilic before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

At Wimbledon, he's made it to the third round twice, reaching that stage in the last two editions.

Sam Querrey at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Sam Querrey's ranking has taken a hit as he has fallen out of the top 100. He has already been playing on grass for the last couple of weeks, first at a Challenger event where he lost in the first round to Matthew Ebden.

Querrey recently competed at the Libema Open, where he won a couple of qualifying matches to reach the main draw and then beat Robin Hasse in the first round. He lost to compatriot Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Querrey had to go through the qualifying rounds at the Cinch Championships as well. He defeated Kamil Majchrzak 7-6 (3), 6-2 and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Thomas Fabbiano to secure his spot in the main draw.

Diego Schwartzman vs Sam Querrey head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Schwartzman leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Vienna Open in three sets.

Diego Schwartzman vs Sam Querrey odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman -160 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-140) Sam Querrey +125 -1.5 (+275) Under 22.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Sam Querrey prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Miami Open.

This will be Schwartzman's first match on grass in over a year and he's set to begin against a tough opponent. Querrey is at home on the surface and has recorded some of the best results of his career on grass. He's a former semifinalist at Wimbledon, making the last four in 2017.

The American defeated defending champions Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Despite his current ranking, it's unwise to count him out on grass. Having already played a few matches on the surface this year, he's got an advantage over the Argentine.

Querrey's big serve is a massive advantage. Across the nine main draw matches he has played at the ATP level this year, he has hit 104 aces. Schwartzman isn't known for his serving prowess, but he's a pretty good with his returns. He'll need to use that to the best of his ability if he wants to make this a competitive contest.

Schwartzman will need to take charge and not allow his opponent to settle into a rhythm. If he is off to a slow start, Querrey could run away with the match. The 34-year-old usually pulls off a couple of upsets on grass every year and it just might be the American's turn this time.

Pick: Sam Querrey to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far