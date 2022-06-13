Queen's Club 2022: Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady preview

Seventh seed Marin Cilic will take on Liam Broady in the first round of the 2022 Cinch Championships.

Cilic has won 18 out of 31 matches this season, with runs to the semifinals in the Adelaide Cup, last 16 of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the French Open being his best results.

The Croatian's most recent match was in Paris, where he couldn't lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 Casper Ruud.

The 33-year old started the match on a bright note, breaking serve in the seventh game to take the set 6-3. The veteran, however, struggled to keep pace with the Norwegian in the next three sets.

Victories have been few and far between for Broady, who has managed to win only six out of his last 17 matches. Reaching the main draw of the Australian Open and semifinals of the Phoenix Challenger are his best results this season.

The Brit's most recent match was at the Nottingham Challenger where he lost to American Jack Sock 7-6(3),1-6, 6-4.

Broady put up a fight in the opening hour, saving six break points against the big serving Sock, but eventually lost the first set in a tie-break. He came back strong in the second set, with Sock still feeling the aftereffects of an ardous first hour of tennis. However, Sock regrouped in the decider and held onto a crucial break of serve which saw him emerge victorious and go through to the next round.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady head-to-head

Marin Cilic and Liam Broady have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Marin Cilic -650 -4.5(+105) Over 21.5(-145) Liam Broady +400 +4.5(-145) Under 21.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady prediction

Marin Cilic at the 2021 Cinch Championships - Day 3

Marin Cilic will be the overwhelming favourite in this clash. The Croatian performed exceptionally well on the big stage at Roland Garros and would have been gutted not to make it to the finals, but nevertheless, there were a lot of positives to take from his time in Paris.

The World No. 17 won 68% of his first serve points and saved 10 out of 15 break points against Ruud. He also toasted 51 winners, 10 more than his opponent.

Cilic has always been dependent on his big serve. He likes to play the cross-court forehand with a lot of top spin which sets him up for a short ball.

Broady will be looking to return to the fold with some wins under his belt. He has struggled against higher-ranked players but has the opportunity to make ammends.

The World No. 144 won 68 percent of his first serve points and saved nine out of 10 break points against Sock. The Brit put up a decent performance and will be considering himself unlucky to come out second best in that match. He has the ability to construct points and use his forehand to good effect.

Cilic will be playing his first match of the grass court season. He made the quarterfinals of this tournament last year and will be looking to better that result this time around. While the Croat might take some time to settle in, he should have enough in his locker to ensure his progression to the second round.

Pick: Cilic to win in three sets.

