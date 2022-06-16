Queen's Club 2022: Tommy Paul vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Stan Wawrinka

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Date: June 16

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Tommy Paul vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Tommy Paul will take on Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 of the 2022 Cinch Championships on Wednesday.

Tommy Paul had an excellent start to the season, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, Mexican Open and semifinals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

However, the American has been unable to get past the round of 16 in the last 10 tournaments he has played and entered the Queen's Club Championships on the back of a four-match losing streak.

He squared off against Denis Shapovalov in the first round and snapped his losing streak with a spirited performance, taking the Canadian down 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka played some of his finest tennis against Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the Cinch Championships. The two exchanged blows for nearly three hours in a titianic battle, with the Swiss coming out on top 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 7-6(5).

The two-time Grand Slam winner entered London on the back of a disappointing first-round exit in Paris at the hands of wildcard Corentin Moutet.

Wawrinka has won three out of six matches since returning to the ATP tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The 37-year old has been on the sidelines for more than a year since last March due to a foot injury that required two surgeries before he could make a comeback.

Tommy Paul vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Wawrinka leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Paul. He defeated the American in the 2020 Paris Masters 4-6,7-6(2),6-2.

Tommy Paul vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -130 -1.5(-105) Over 22.5(-150) Stan Wawrinka +100 +1.5(-135) Under 22.5(+105)

Tommy Paul vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Wawrinka performed exceptionally well against Tiafoe in his first match on grass since 2019, a surface where his performance has been the weakest with a 50% win rate.

The former World No. 3 won 89 percent of his first serve points and saved six out of seven break points against Tiafoe. He stayed patient in between intense rallies and waited for the short ball to penetrate through the American. Wawrinka also hit some alluring passing shots under pressure.

Tommy Paul has played only four matches on grass at the ATP level in his entire career. The American opted to rest during the grass court season last year and registered his first win on the surface since 2019.

Paul won 71 percent of his first serve points and saved seven out of nine break points against Shapovalov. Paul centres his game around a strong attacking forehand and is quick along the baseline. He likes to come in at the net to finish off points quickly and could make further adjustments to his game to play better on grass and against Wawrinka.

The tie hangs very much in the balance between the two considering their average record on grass. Wawrinka played himself into form in the previous match and could bring his game up to a higher level to reach his first quarterfinal on grass since Wimbledon 2015.

Paul might be a slight favourite but if the Swiss shows no signs of fatigue and starts off well in this contest, he should be able to book a place in the last eight.

Pick: Wawrinka to win in three sets.

