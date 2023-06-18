Queen's Club 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Lorenzo Musetti vs Jan Choinski 

The opening day of the Cinch Championships at the Queen's Club in London on Monday will feature seven first-round matches. Three seeds, two wildcards, two qualifiers, and a lucky loser will be in action.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz - fresh off a run to his maiden Roland Garros semifinal - features in the 32-player field as he looks for his first title on grass. Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe round out the top four seeds. However, none of the four will be in action on Monday.

Nevertheless, there will be no shortage of action on the day. Here's a look at how the following four first-round matches at Queen's on Monday could pan out:

#1 Ben Shelton vs J.J. Wolf

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton takes on lucky loser J.J. Wolf in an all-American first-round clash at Queen's.

The 35th-ranked Shelton is 8-13 on the season, with four of those wins coming at the Australian Open, ahead of his first tour-level match on grass. Meanwhile, World No. 46 Wolf is 14-12 in 2023 and has also not played on grass before.

Shelton won the pair's lone meeting in the Australian Open fourth round earlier this year, but the more experienced Wolf could take this one.

Pick: Wolf in three sets

#2 Diego Schwartzman vs Mackenzie McDonald

Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman opens his campaign at the ATP 500 event against American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald.

The 106th-ranked Schwartzman is 7-15 on the season, coming off a third-round outing at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, World No. 68 McDonald is 14-13 in 2023, with both players winning eight matches on grass.

Schwartzman won the pair's lone meeting in Barcelona last year, but McDonald should win this one.

Pick: McDonald in straight sets

#3 Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo

Tommy Paul

American qualifier Tommy Paul takes on eighth seed Francisco Cerundolo in his Queen's opener.

World No. 16 Paul is 18-11 on the season and made the quarterfinals on his tournament debut last year. Meanwhile, the 20th-ranked Cerundolo is 23-15 in 2023 and won his lone grasscourt match at the event in 2023.

Paul beat Cerundolo in their lone meeting at Eastbourne last year and should prevail again, considering his marginally superior grasscourt pedigree.

Pick: Paul in straight sets

#4 Lorenzo Musetti (Queen's sixth seed) vs Jan Choinski

Jan Choinski

Sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti opens his Queen's campaign against British qualifier Jan Choinski.

World No. 17 Musetti is 16-13 on the season and lost on his tournament debut last year. Meanwhile, the 170th-ranked Choinski will look to get off the mark on the ATP Tour at the second attempt.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the more experienced Musetti to emerge triumphant.

Pick: Musetti in three sets.

