Queen's Club 2023: Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Holger Rune vs (7) Alex de Minaur

Date: Saturday, June 24

Tournament: cinch Championships 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur preview

Rune is into the last four.

Second seed Holger Rune takes on seventh seed Alex de Minaur in a blockbuster clash for a place in the Queen's final.

The sixth-ranked Rune faced a stern challenge from Lorenzo Musetti in the pair's first meeting, winning five straight games in the quarter-finals. The second set was another tight affair, with Rune saving two set points on serve at 4-5 to romp to his first grasscourt semifinal.

The 20-year-old Dane was clutch on serve, especially on his second delivery. He won an impressive 54% of points to Musetti's 29% to close out victory in six minutes shy of two hours. Rune is now 33-11 on the season and 3-0 on his Queen's debut.

Meanwhile, World No. 18 De Minaur overcame a tough challenge from Adrian Mannarino to book his place in the last four. The Australian took the opener for the loss of four games before Mannarino reversed the scoreline in the second set.

De Minaur, though, reasserted his supremacy to book his place in the semifinals. He's now 20-12 in 2023 and 7-3 at Queen's, having also reached the last four in 2021, losing to Matteo Berrettini. De Minaur had lost in the second round last year.

Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Rune has won two of his three previous clashes with De Minaur. But the Australian took their last meeting in the Acapulco semifinals this year, recovering from a set down. The pair will clash for the first time on grass.

Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Holger Rune Alex de Minaur

The odds will be updated when they release.

Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur has returned to the Queen's semifinal after two years.

Both Rune and De Minaur are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

While Rune is a big server, hits powerfully off either flank, and moves well, De Minaur is more of a counterpuncher with good movement. The Australian, though, holds the edge in terms of experience and pedigree on grass, where he has a 23-14 record, including the 2021 Eastbourne title.

Rune, by contrast, arrived at the tournament with a 0-2 run on grass but is yet to drop a set this week as he seeks his maiden grasscourt title. A title run this week will take Rune to a career-high World No. 5. Considering this, the young Dane should be motivated enough to take the win, albeit a likely hard-fought one.

Pick: Rune in three sets

