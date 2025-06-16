Queen's Club 2025: Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs (LL) Arthur Rinderknech

Date: June 17, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Ben Shelton at the Boss Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Ben Shelton will take on lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the HSBC Championships 2025.

A semifinal showing at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells were Shelton's best results on hardcourts this year. He started the clay swing on a promising note by reaching the final of the BMW Open in Munich. He went down to top seed and home favorite Alexander Zverev in the summit clash.

After a couple of underwhelming results, Shelton capped off his time on clay with a fourth-round showing at the French Open. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. He started his grass swing at last week's Boss Open in Stuttgart. He beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jiri Lehecka before losing to Zverev in the semifinals. Despite the defeat, he still cracked the top 10 of the rankings for the first time.

Rinderknech has been in a slump right from the start of the season. He arrived at Queen's Club with only five main draw wins to his name. He beat Johannus Monday in the first round of qualifying here but came up short against compatriot Corentin Moutet in the final round of qualifiers. Nevertheless, he secured his spot in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton

-325 +1.5 (-1000)

Over 23.5 (-105)

Arthur Rinderknech +240 -1.5 (+450)

Under 23.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Arthur Rinderknech at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This will be Shelton's first match as a top 10 player. He has already commenced his grass swing on a positive note with a semifinal finish in Stuttgart. He will be keen to continue the momentum here as well. He has a 19-12 record for the season and an 8-8 career record on grass.

With a 5-15 record for the season, Rinderknech has struggled to get going. He hasn't won back-to-back matches this year, though he did manage to upset No. 30 Denis Shapovalov in Stuttgart last week for his second win over a top 30 player this year.

However, Rinderknech hasn't beaten a top 20 player since October 2022 and has lost his last 16 matches against them. He's also 0-3 against top 20 players on grass. Given the Frenchman's poor record against quality opposition and his dismal results this year, Shelton should be able to begin his innings as a top 10 player on a winning note.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

