Queen's Club 2025: Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs (LL) Arthur Rinderknech
Date: June 17, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Sixth seed Ben Shelton will take on lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the HSBC Championships 2025.
A semifinal showing at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells were Shelton's best results on hardcourts this year. He started the clay swing on a promising note by reaching the final of the BMW Open in Munich. He went down to top seed and home favorite Alexander Zverev in the summit clash.
After a couple of underwhelming results, Shelton capped off his time on clay with a fourth-round showing at the French Open. He lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. He started his grass swing at last week's Boss Open in Stuttgart. He beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Jiri Lehecka before losing to Zverev in the semifinals. Despite the defeat, he still cracked the top 10 of the rankings for the first time.
Rinderknech has been in a slump right from the start of the season. He arrived at Queen's Club with only five main draw wins to his name. He beat Johannus Monday in the first round of qualifying here but came up short against compatriot Corentin Moutet in the final round of qualifiers. Nevertheless, he secured his spot in the main draw as a lucky loser.
Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
This will be Shelton's first match as a top 10 player. He has already commenced his grass swing on a positive note with a semifinal finish in Stuttgart. He will be keen to continue the momentum here as well. He has a 19-12 record for the season and an 8-8 career record on grass.
With a 5-15 record for the season, Rinderknech has struggled to get going. He hasn't won back-to-back matches this year, though he did manage to upset No. 30 Denis Shapovalov in Stuttgart last week for his second win over a top 30 player this year.
However, Rinderknech hasn't beaten a top 20 player since October 2022 and has lost his last 16 matches against them. He's also 0-3 against top 20 players on grass. Given the Frenchman's poor record against quality opposition and his dismal results this year, Shelton should be able to begin his innings as a top 10 player on a winning note.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.